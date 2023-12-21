Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed

Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Mens Basketball teams game against San Diego State Jan. 30.
CSU men's basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Ice carvings brings magic to Old Town

Gwendolynn Riddoch, Staff Reporter
February 5, 2024
Ice+carver+Thomas+Barlow+uses+a+chainsaw+to+smooth+the+curved+edges+of+his+igloo+in+Old+Town+Fort+Collins+Feb.+2.+Barlow+has+been+carving+ice+since+he+was+18+years+old.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder and whimsy of Thomas Barlow‘s ice sculpture carvings. 

Thomas Barlow has been carving ice for about 26 years — more than half of his life.

Ad

“We love showcasing things that people from all ages can enjoy and come down to see something that is actually happening in a live demonstration.” -Jala Curtis, Downtown Fort Collins business marketing and communications program supervisor

Barlow carved his two sculptures Feb. 2-3 with a chainsaw and no fear. One sculpture was an igloo accompanied by penguins, and the second showcased a winter landscape.

“Ice carving is a kitchen, culinary trait,” Barlow said. “It’s a lot like decorative work like cakes, chocolates, fruits and vegetables.”

Barlow is confident working with a variety of materials. He uses food, wood, sand and ice as his main mediums. 

Barlow uses the term “arresting the ice” to describe his carvings. 

“I think I stole it from somebody,” Barlow said. “There was a block of time where I was in Europe. We were holding something not against its will, but we are holding something fleeting.” 

Jala Curtis is the business marketing and communications program supervisor of Downtown Fort Collins. She took pictures and time-lapses for social media posts about the event.  

“It’s a very cool, unique, wintery form of art, and we really like showcasing different mediums of art in our downtown environment,” Curtis said. “We love showcasing things that people from all ages can enjoy and come down to see something that is actually happening in a live demonstration.”

Curtis was thrilled that this was kicking off the first Friday of the Downtown Art Walk.

“This is year No. 2 of the ice carving, and we are hoping to make it a tradition,” Curtis said. 

Ad

Families were pushed up against each other to see what all the fuss was about. 

“I love seeing all the little kids get all jumpy and excited,” Curtis said. 

James Vanegas worked with the owner of Struckman Sculpture Ice, Ted Struckman, to help move and clear space for the ice.

“We make a whole night of it,” Vengas said. “We take our wives or girlfriends out and grab a drink after.”

Vanegas was hauling the blocks of ice and shoveling the work for Barlow as well as bringing him water and making sure Barlow had everything he needed.

“It’s a serious workout,” Vengas said.

Peggy and Denis Chilton are members of the community who learned about the event through Facebook.

“We clicked ‘we’re interested,’ and so did some of our friends, and we were like, ‘Let’s do it!’” Peggy Chilton said. 

They came down to see it and stayed for the whole thing. 

“We didn’t plan it, but we even got dinner down here,” Denis Chilton said. Peggy Chilton was so excited, she had to move up to the rope to grab a glimpse of the carving. 

“How fun is this?” Peggy said. “I had to sneak up close to see what was going on.” 

Mike Sportiello, another intrigued Fort Collins local, came out to see the carving and was especially impressed by the lab-cut ice carvings.

“I like the ice spikes,” Sportiello said. “They look like a crown.” 

Sportiello used to teach at the University of Colorado Boulder but moved up to Fort Collins for a more community-based environment. 

“These people are just friendlier than they are in Boulder,” Sportiello said.

Lisa Sipres is a local landscape photographer who also learned about this event through the Facebook page.

“I went to the carving in Loveland, and thought I would come here and check this one out as well,” Sipres said. 

Sipres did laps throughout the event, looking for the perfect shot.

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
A visitor flips through the zine of Logan Honeas poster design at the Colorado State University Center for Healthy Aging Jan. 23. The Art and Aging Exhibition is in its second year with the goal to combine science and art while bringing awareness to issues of aging.
CSU art students design health zines with Center for Healthy Aging
Yellow Crunch is a new Colombian restaurant that serves breakfast, empanadas, pastries, and much more traditional Colombian food Jan 25.
New Yellow Crunch brings delicious Colombian eats to FoCo
Safeword podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
'Safeword' podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
Odie Leigh performs her hit song Crop Circles during her show at Aggie Theatre on Jan. 19, connecting her fans to both her, her music, and one another in magical folk performance.
Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie
More in Entertainment
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats, and wait in anticipation for Cuarteto LatinoAmericano to perform on Jan. 23. (Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian)
Cuarteto Latinoamericano performs in CSU's Organ Recital Hall
Wonka brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
'Wonka' brings nostalgia through bright, whimsical musical
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes captivates original fans, lures in new ones
'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' captivates original fans, lures in new ones
Sofia Coppola reveals harsh reality of Presleys in Priscilla
Sofia Coppola reveals harsh reality of Presleys in 'Priscilla'
MaveRick Smith and YungRaccoon pose in the R Bar and Lounge in Fort Collins Nov. 13.
Local drag performers navigate stereotypes
Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a flat-out letdown
'Five Nights at Freddy’s' movie is a flat-out letdown
More in Homepage
Colorado State University No.4 McKenna Hofschild focuses on a free throw shot at the womens basketball game against San Diego State University. Feb. 3.
CSU women's basketball showcases two-way dominance in victory over SDSU
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Nadia Parriott plays in a pinball tournament at Pinball Jones in Old Town Feb. 23. Parriott has been playing pinball for almost two and a half years, her favorite machine being either Bonsai Run or Elviras House of Horrors. Parriott originally hails from New York City, coming to Fort Collins for art and love, the latter playing a bigger part, she said. Now Parriott and her husband reside in Fort Collins, hoping to move to Golden, Colorado, to be closer to the mountains. (Luke Bourland | The Collegian)
Stay warm this winter with these indoor FoCo activities
Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed
The audience of the Annual State of the Association Address listens to Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz.
This week in ASCSU: Elections Committee, accessibility guidelines


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *