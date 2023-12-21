Artists share perspectives on life in incarceration

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Known for hosting 99% of students in at least one class throughout their Colorado State University career...

Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far

The Mountain West has become one of the top three conferences across NCAA men’s basketball. The Mountain...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Artists share perspectives on life in incarceration

February 12, 2024
Ashley+Hamilton+speaks+about+her+experience+in+incarceration+while+other+artists+Sean+Marshall+and+Shawna+Hockaday+listen+at+the+To+See+Inside%3A+Art%2C+Architecture+and+Incarceration+panel+discussion+at+the+Museum+of+Art+Fort+Collins+Feb.+8.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Ashley Hamilton speaks about her experience in incarceration while other artists Sean Marshall and Shawna Hockaday listen at the “To See Inside: Art, Architecture and Incarceration” panel discussion at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Feb. 8.

The Fort Collins Museum of Art presented a glimpse of the world behind bars with their two new exhibits that opened Jan. 26.

The first exhibit, “To See Inside: Art, Architecture and Incarceration,” is from those involved with the University of Denver Prison Arts Initiative.

Ad

On Feb. 8, a panel was held at the MoA to discuss the art and the United States justice system. The members of the panel were Sarah McKenzie, Shawna Hockaday, Sean Marshall and Ashley Hamilton.

The room was packed with proud family members and curious Fort Collins residents.

“I have eight kids, and so when I was incarcerated, it was the first time I was ever really alone. I had nobody calling out ‘Mom’ for me anymore.” Shawna Hockaday

McKenzie is a former associate professor for the Cleveland Institute of Art. She now teaches graphite and color pencil drawing as a part of the Prison Arts Initiative. She worked on a museum architecture project before she started her prison architecture project. 

“I started to think about museums as institutions and then institutions in general,” McKenzie said. “How when we walk into an institution, we start to change our behavior to suit the space we are in. That made me wonder about prison space. Museums represent this high point of institutions, and prisons are a low point. I thought it would be so interesting to look at prisons and see if they have any similarities to museums because of the fact that it is institutional space.”

While talking with others about her new prison architecture project, McKenzie got in touch with the people experiencing these spaces. 

“I called up the DU PAI; I thought I would just see if they needed someone to file papers for them or something,” McKenzie said. “I didn’t think that if I called up Ashley’s organization (DU PAI) out of the blue that they would say, ‘You can start teaching for us next month,’ but they did. I led an online drawing class that spring. That was really the first step, and the rest just snowballed.” 

Hockaday, formerly incarcerated and a student in McKenzie’s class, has been married for 13 years. 

“I have eight kids, and so when I was incarcerated, it was the first time I was ever really alone,” Hockaday said. “I had nobody calling out ‘Mom’ for me anymore.”

Hockaday regained freedom and healing through her art.

Ad

“My wife is currently incarcerated, and we got married in the middle of my craziness, but she is just my best friend,” Hockaday said. “Hopefully, she will get home in 2025. I am going to support her as she goes through this because people literally forget about you.”

Hockaday’s art is going to be hung at the Colorado Capitol in the governor’s office at the end of March.

Sean Marshall is a formerly incarcerated artist with an eye for portraits.

“If it were not for my mom and my daughter, I would be dead,” Marshall said.   

Throughout Marshall’s art, you can see a shift from when he was in prison to when he was released. 

“My art now is definitely a lot lighter,” Marshall said. “So much of my art back then was dark. When you look at it, you can definitely see my suffering. You can see my longing to be free, my longing to connect with my loved ones and my longing to find purpose. Now when I create it for the purpose of healing others, I have come to a place of healing, and now my art is to inspire, to uplift, to teach, to mend — and that’s the difference.”

When Marshall began exploring art in prison, he met a man named John Sherman. 

“He is a remarkable artist; he was serving a life sentence, and he ended up serving I think nearly 30 years if not more before he was given clemency,” Marshall said. “He received clemency shortly before I did.”

The clemency application involves submitting proof of growth and rehabilitation and is rarely awarded.

Hamilton is the co-founder and executive director of the DU PAI. Her career started after her time at New York University, where she pursued the theatrical arts in a more mainstream way up until one of her friends was teaching a class in the Lower East Side.

Hamilton’s curiosity began to grow, which began her 14-year journey into teaching inside both jail and prison systems. 

“Really, the draw was wanting to bring light and creative practice into a space that does not have that,” Hamilton said.

The second exhibit, “A Year of Killing,” is a photo documentary project that recreates the last meals of male death row inmates.

The artist, Henry Hargreaves, is fascinated by the duality of the death penalty. Hargreaves is a food photographer who grew up in Christchurch, New Zealand, and he worked in the food industry before he became a full-time photographer, gaining his affinity for food, which also influenced his artistic journey. 

Hargreaves has an outsider’s perspective on the ideals of America, which has helped his research on the last meals of death penalty inmates. 

“I am from overseas, and America is always, you know, viewed as this shining light of decency and democracy and all these things,” Hargreaves said. “But it has these juxtapositions. It’s such a fraught relationship with death.”

Hargreaves’ light bulb moment was when he read about Texas getting rid of the last meal requests of death row inmates.

“I did some research, and as I was reading, these prisoners became not just statistics and people who had kind of been swept out of the public eye; they became very humanized, and it brought up such large questions around the death penalty,” Hargreaves said. “That was the moment that sparked it.”   

His goal was to recreate the feeling he felt reading these requests through food photography so that others may begin to wonder about the death penalty and share the same feelings of humanity as he did.   

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art
Authors Teow Lim Goh of “Western Journeys” and Nina McConigley of “Cowboys and East Indians” joke around before the Infinite West Fort Collins Book Fest, moderated by Arvin Ramgoolam Feb 3.
FoCo Book Fest panel discusses immigrant stories in US West
A visitor flips through the zine of Logan Honeas poster design at the Colorado State University Center for Healthy Aging Jan. 23. The Art and Aging Exhibition is in its second year with the goal to combine science and art while bringing awareness to issues of aging.
CSU art students design health zines with Center for Healthy Aging
Glass blower Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, uses heat to manipulate glass into a ram at the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Aug. 18. Hsu has been blowing glass since 1994. “My friends made a bet to see how fast I could learn to blow glass,” Hsu said, and he’s been doing it ever since.
Forging culture through functional artwork
International student captures natural beauty through photography
International student captures natural beauty through photography
Terry Maker’s “Earthbound” exhibit on display in the Museum of Art Fort Collins Nov. 22. From left to right, the pieces are “Earthbound (Night), “Field Earthbound (Day)” and “Earthbound (Twilight).”
Mixed media artists connects creations to human spirit
Truffles sit on the display counter in Nuance Chocolate Nov. 2. Owners Toby and Alix Gadd are dedicated to creating true truffles free of preservatives.
Bean to bar: Nuance Chocolate combines art, sustainability
More in Arts and Entertainment
The Vitamin String Quartet performs Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.
Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats, and wait in anticipation for Cuarteto LatinoAmericano to perform on Jan. 23. (Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian)
El Cuarteto Latinoamericano se presenta en el Organ Recital Hall de CSU
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
More in Homepage
Radka Buzkova hits the ball back to Abilene in her singles match Jan 26.
Home stretch for CSU tennis ends with victory against Missouri
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba (21) fights through San Jose State Universitys defense in the mens basketball game against SJSU Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
CSU men's basketball extends win streak to 4 in win over SJSU
CSU proposes climate solutions, empowers future leaders
CSU proposes climate solutions, empowers future leaders
Patrick Cartier gives a handshake to a young fan after the Colorado State University mens basketball game against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Finishing strong: Patrick Cartier chases dreams at CSU
MRNA vaccines race us toward future of health care
MRNA vaccines race us toward future of health care
Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *