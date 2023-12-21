Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie

Oftentimes, fans are guilty of putting performers on a pedestal. Whether this be their favorite athletes, a musician or influencers, the privileges of celebrity lifestyle can confuse the realities of the job.

During Odie Leigh’s Jan. 19 performance at Aggie Theatre, she wore her heart on her sleeve, letting her audience in on how being on tour has affected her mental state. Her vulnerability did not stop Leigh from giving the crowd a night of intimate moments and beautiful music.

The young American singer was discovered on TikTok during the COVID-19 lockdown and is now coming to the end of her The Only Thing Worse Tour, taking its name after her newly released album “The Only Thing Worse Than A Woman Who Lies Is A Girl Who’ll Tell Truths.” This is Leigh’s second tour, and its length has impacted the musician.

“I need to take a break so that I can feel the magic again,” Leigh said during an interview before she took the stage. “Right now, I have no connection to my songs because right now, I am just so used to it.”

Leigh toured with a band composed of musicians Joey Laborde, who contributed their talents on a double bass, and Ajai Combelic, who played the drums and keyboard and multiple other instruments throughout the show. Together, they performed some of Leigh’s most popular songs: “Crop Circles,” “Nine Lives” and “A Month or Two” as well as an unreleased song.

By allowing Leigh and her songs to speak for themselves, Leigh’s audience was better able to connect with her as an artist and a person. The stage was bare, with only speakers and instruments. Standing between Leigh and her fans was nothing — no barricade or security. This left only Leigh and her two fellow artists on their own to convey their message and connect with the audience.

“I am here to connect with people and make sure they have a good relationship with my music after they’ve seen it in person,” Leigh said. “This is not about me; this is for all the people standing in line.”

While putting on a truly commendable performance, Leigh stayed honest with her fans by reminding them that it is “hard to give 100% everyday.”

“I never wanted this — I never wanted to be a musician,” Leigh said to her crowd in between songs while plucking her guitar. “Some extraordinary things happened, and here I am playing for all of you. … If we’re being honest, today I was singing in the green room, and the only thought in my head was, ‘God, I should be doing so much better. I can do so much better.’”

It was intimate moments like this when Leigh made the theater feel as though it was a small bar filled with people she had played for many times before. Leigh forged connections between herself and the audience, and the audience members identified with each other as well. Regardless of whether they were longtime fans or only heard a few songs, Leigh made each person in the audience feel as though the show was personalized to them.

“I didn’t know about Odie Leigh before the show; I actually just came with her,” attendee Natalie Andrews said as she pointed to her friend next to her. “And now, I genuinely can not put into words how big of a fan I am after seeing her.”

