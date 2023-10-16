Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Curfman Gallery extension: Sideshow Gallery showcases student work

Gwendolynn Riddoch, Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
The+Curfman+Gallery+is+expanding+across+the+hall+in+the+Lory+Student+Center+Oct.+25.+The+expansion+is+occuring+from+Sept.+16+to+Oct.+1%2C+Nov.+4-17+and+Dec.+16+to+Jan.+16%2C+2024.+
Collegian | Paige Molenkamp
The Curfman Gallery is expanding across the hall in the Lory Student Center Oct. 25. The expansion is occuring from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1, Nov. 4-17 and Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, 2024.

Tucked in the corner behind Intermissions Coffee and across from the existing Curfman Gallery is a new space for displaying works of art. The Lory Student Center Arts Program recently opened the Sideshow Gallery, which will replace the Hatton Gallery — often referred to as the Hallery — in the LSC. This new space is filled with natural light that will allow student artwork to shine.

“Student artists at this stage in their career know where they want to be; they know where they are, and I think knowing where they want to be and where they are and seeing that gap in between makes them a little hesitant to show their artwork,” LSC Arts Program Manager Doug Sink said.

Ad

Sink got his MFA at Colorado State University in sculpture, which gives him the ability to relate to young CSU artists.

“I also think showing their artwork is really important for their development as artists,” Sink said. “We really want to encourage them by creating a space that has some prestige to it and lets them see how important their artwork is.”

Sink has been working full time with the LSC Arts Program since 2010.

“We have a collection of about 350 pieces of art in the building that we manage,” Sink said. “We run six exhibitions a year in the Curfman Gallery and two in the up in the Duhesa Gallery.”

Sink went on to talk about how they needed a space with more foot traffic in order for students’ art to get noticed. Because the Sideshow Gallery space has always been an overflow area for the Curfman, the pieces all fell into place.

“Let’s bring it some prestige so that it is near one of our premier gallery spaces and seen in a really positive way but also try not to make it elitist in a way that turns people off,” Sink said.

The Sideshow Gallery is that middle ground.

Sink mentioned the rarity of vandalism or art not being treated well in the Hallery.

“I am not concerned that any of those same (vandalism) issues will be present up here,” Sink said.

Ad

The Sideshow can also be seen from the Curfman Gallery, where the LSC Arts Program always has a docent watching.

The current Sideshow Gallery exhibit is the Student Fibers Showcase. This is the debut show for the gallery. The walls are lined with fiber students’ artwork, and it is curated by Miles Buchan.

The Assistant Manager of the LSC Arts Program, Claudia Bokulich, started in 2022 and helped come up with ideas for the Sideshow Gallery late last spring semester. The Gallery is a fully student-run space. From the artwork to the curation, it is made for students, by students.

“The Hallery was just a hallway, and this is a nice size, and that seems more legitimate,” Bokulich said. Claire Havenhill, a docent and installer at the LSC Arts Program, has some work included in the Student Fibers Showcase, which is her primary medium.

“The Sideshow Gallery is always open whenever the building is open,” Havenhill said. “You can do homework, grab a coffee, sit in there and look at some art.”

Havenhill also explained that artists don’t have to be in the art department to submit things for the gallery; it is open to anyone willing to display their creations.

Those interested in submitting work for the Sideshow Gallery can send an email with images to lsc_artsprogram@colostate.edu.

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art
Professor Elnaz Javani guides students on how to create textile designs at Colorado State University’s second annual Artfest Sept. 28. “It’s been great, people are exploring all kinds of stamp painting and creating their own textile designs,” Javani said.
ArtFest returns for 2nd successful show
Yadira Solis performs traditional Hispanic dance while mariachi band plays for Armando Silva’s mural reveal on Friday, Sep 15. Mural was commissioned by Mujeres de Colores to honor hispanic families and field workers in northern colorado. traditional Hispanic dance while mariachi band plays for Armando Silva’s mural reveal on Friday, Sep 15. Mural was commissioned by Mujeres de Colores to honor hispanic families and field workers in northern colorado.
Mural reveal amplifies Hispanic voices
Artist Tyler Boeyinks mural Winnies Paradise colors a wall near Downtown Ace Hardware in Old Town Fort Collins Sept. 11. Boeyink completed another mural in fall 2022 for the annual Fort Collins Mural Project.
What's public art like in Fort Collins vs. Boulder?
Artists Chris Kannen and Lauren Lipinski Eisen’s art on display at the Curfman Gallery in the Lory Student Center Aug. 22. Both artists create work highlighting organic objects observed in their natural environments as a response to their own memories.
'The Object of Memory' art exhibit opens at Curfman Gallery
Josh Hart performs at The Atrium in Fort Collins with his band Ash Redhorse & The Midnight Suns on the first night of Endless fest
Psychedelic wonderland: Endless Fest returns
A guide to the artsy side of CSU clubs
A guide to the artsy side of CSU clubs
More in Arts and Entertainment
Miss Jewdy, Bang Bang von Loola, Krista Gonna, and Little Sarah Tonin stand together after their show at the Lyric.
More than a performance: The Lyric hosts Halloween drag
Grant Smith carved a pumpkin live for families and Fort Collins community members Oct 19.
Pumpkins on Parade at The Gardens on Spring Creek
Horoscopes Oct. 23-29
Horoscopes Oct. 23-29
Students favorite horror movies to watch this Halloween
Students' favorite horror movies to watch this Halloween
Vintage video game convention sparks fun for all ages
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film brings live experience to theaters
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film brings live experience to theaters
More in Homepage
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: SFRB, accessibility
Colorado State University players celebrate Olivia Fout s (18) goal from outside of the 18-yard box against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer advances to MW semifinals for 1st time in history
Both Colorado State University and the United States Air Force Academy power through the snow during the game Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.
Rams fall with snow against No. 19 Air Force
CSUs womens cross country team ends championship drought
CSU's women's cross country team ends championship drought


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *