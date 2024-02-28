Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Engineering building closed due to battery fire

Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire

Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

With the development of the online shopping market, SEO has become a crucial factor in driving targeted traffic and increasing sales. Effective...

The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

The Rock Garden shares natural beauty of Colorado

Sananda Chandy, Staff Reporter
March 4, 2024
A+stone+sculpture+at+The+Rock+Garden+Feb.+29.+Located+on+North+College+Avenue+at+the+south+shore+of+Terry+Lake%2C+The+Rock+Garden+is+a+landscaping+supply+store+featuring+several+sculptures.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
A stone sculpture at The Rock Garden Feb. 29. Located on North College Avenue at the south shore of Terry Lake, The Rock Garden is a landscaping supply store featuring several sculptures.

From beautiful natural stone veneers and displays to vastly unique rock landscapes, The Rock Garden of Northern Colorado is dedicated to helping its customers learn about the use of locally sourced stone. They work to raise appreciation for natural stone, bringing innovative designs to life.

The Rock Garden is a locally owned quarry operation that is one of the only places that mines natural stone in Northern Colorado. For 20 years and counting, they have been quarrying sandstone, brownstone and Aspen and Cherokee sandstones to create all sorts of different materials with various dimensions, sizes and thicknesses.

Ad

Jacob Govero is the general manager and sales manager at The Rock Garden and has been working there for about five years. Since starting at The Rock Garden, Govero has grown in his appreciation for natural pieces of stone that each uniquely capture a part of history. He said each stone holds value in its own way, and they wish to highlight that in every design.

“I think (the purpose) is to serve people and make our city look beautiful and nicer. Nature stone pollutes less than other building materials. We are working with Mother Earth, trying to be as clean and efficient as we can.” -Francisco Bejarano Gonzalez, quarry manager

“I almost look at us as recyclers utilizing something that’s been there in the past,” Govero said. “You pull it out, and every piece of stone is completely unique. No rock looks like the next one; each piece of stone has its own completely unique characteristics.”

They have a show garden surrounding the building with a plethora of displays of boulders, chairs, benches and archways. One of the biggest reasons for the business’s name came from the original founder’s desire to truly showcase what one could do with the material in natural surroundings.

Govero said they have gotten a healthy mix of people who either come to enjoy the overall beauty of the garden or feel inspired to have this stone in their own home. He passionately spoke about how their garden is eye catching and draws people in.

“This is open to the public,” Govero said. “So we get a lot of people that are just coming to check it out for wedding photographs or graduation photos. Individuals can get a beautiful spot in town to walk around. … It’s a whole gauntlet of things that you could think of that would bring people in, and it (also) acts as inspiration for clients.”

Receptionist Katelyn Davis has been with the business for almost a year and said she has found the overall experience of working with customers to be fulfilling. She said she appreciates how it’s unlike any other place in that it prioritizes community and enhances the more open-minded mentality toward using local stone.

“It’s just interesting to see how rock can be used and manipulated into beautiful things,” Davis said. “It takes more pride (in) where you’re located, utilizing the resources in your community and in your environment. When using nature stone, you have to appreciate that this was formed by the Earth, and (there are) certain beauties along with that.”

Quarry Manager Francisco Bejarano Gonzalez has been working at The Rock Garden for 19 years and helps to carry the natural stone out of the ground. He said he has a big passion for natural stones and understands both the environmental and cultural benefits of constructing them into beautiful creations.

“I think (the purpose) is to serve people and make our city look beautiful and nicer,” Gonzalez said. “Nature stone pollutes less than other building materials. We are working with Mother Earth, trying to be as clean and efficient as we can.”

Ad

Govero acknowledged that one of the biggest strengths of The Rock Garden is its team, which fulfills certain roles efficiently. Whether it’s pulling and cutting the stone or working with customers to execute the desired design, the employees put passion into everything they do.

Govero said he hopes to see growth in their prominence, bringing more people in to see what they are doing.

“As far as growth is concerned, we’d like to just continue to grow our reputation and scope, speaking with different clients and customers,” Govero said. “Hopefully we’ve earned the reputation as a company that actually cares about what we’re doing and our customers.”

Reach Sananda Chandy at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art
Joseph Sagonige Yanasi Pekaras good friend speaks out about the missing and murdered Indigenous People Crisis that is and has been occurring for many years Feb 15.
Indigenous artist Joe Pekara shares his journey
Students learn how to catwalk, and vouge during The Category is: Ballroom event on Feb. 6, 2024
Category is... Ballroom! teaches culture through dance
Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art
Ashley Hamilton speaks about her experience in incarceration while other artists Sean Marshall and Shawna Hockaday listen at the To See Inside: Art, Architecture and Incarceration panel discussion at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Feb. 8.
Artists share perspectives on life in incarceration
Authors Teow Lim Goh of “Western Journeys” and Nina McConigley of “Cowboys and East Indians” joke around before the Infinite West Fort Collins Book Fest, moderated by Arvin Ramgoolam Feb 3.
FoCo Book Fest panel discusses immigrant stories in US West
A visitor flips through the zine of Logan Honeas poster design at the Colorado State University Center for Healthy Aging Jan. 23. The Art and Aging Exhibition is in its second year with the goal to combine science and art while bringing awareness to issues of aging.
CSU art students design health zines with Center for Healthy Aging
More in Local Business
Yellow Crunch is a new Colombian restaurant that serves breakfast, empanadas, pastries, and much more traditional Colombian food Jan 25.
New Yellow Crunch brings delicious Colombian eats to FoCo
Collegian file photo
2nd-chance clothing: Fort Collins Vintage Market
Collegian file photo
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures
Well Fed Farmstead
Local farm stand shares fresh produce with Fox Den
Photo courtesy of Stagg Electric
Advertising students work with NoCo business startup
The draft beer on tap at Black Bottle Brewery April 24. There are 30 different drafts the brewery always have on hand, one of their famous stouts this month came out to be the golden grahams.
Craft breweries are a defining FoCo characteristic


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *