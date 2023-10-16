Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
2nd chance clothing: Fort Collins Vintage Market

Jack Fillweber, Staff Reporter
October 17, 2023
File+photo+%7C+Collegian
File photo | Collegian

Shopping at vintage markets is a cheaper alternative to purchasing new clothing. Vintage shopping takes time and effort but often yields a more satisfying result than shopping at the mall or online.

One of Fort Collins’s premium vintage offerings is the weekly occurring Vintage Market, a traveling pop-up shop looking to expand to a permanent location.

Joshua Dollgener, the market coordinator, shared the reasoning behind the traveling store.

“It’s mostly just for gained exposure, right?” Dolgener said. “Every business has their own marketing channels that we can then tap into. And then not only that, but we’re also able to access different parts of town, right? So ultimately our goal is to get the vendors’ products in front of as many people as possible.”

Part of the reason the market does so well is because of their ability to move to new locations, which grabs the attention and business of new customers. This pairs with the market’s low overhead cost to create a consumer-friendly event where customers get high-quality vintage for reasonable prices.

Andy Weiss, founder and executive director of Launch Skate, was the event host Sept. 23. The market has allowed Launch Skate to gain publicity for its nonprofit as well as incorporate a new domain of vintage market shoppers.

“I think it’s, like, a win-win for both of us,” Weiss said. “We’re able to share our space with these guys. They’re able to do a pop-up event at kind of a new venue that’s different, you know? … I think the organizers were really smart to kind of turn this into something that would benefit our nonprofit in a financial way but also just gain exposure for everyone that’s involved.”

Eric Likewise, the owner of Market Skateshop, spoke extensively about the vintage market and has had a vintage rack at 640 S. College Ave., the location of Market Skateshop, for some time now. Likewise spoke to how fun vintage clothes can be.

Likewise made the point that there is more of a connection to vintage clothes as opposed to going to the mall to buy clothes. There’s a story behind the clothes that you buy at a vintage market as well as an opportunity to meet new people and keep shopping local.

Carol Mac Neill, a Colorado State University student, reported that the Fort Collins Vintage Market had much more competitive prices than Ragstock — a popular vintage store in Old Town.

“I’ve noticed the prices here are definitely a lot cheaper than at Ragstock,” Mac Neill said. “Some of the things at Ragstock, I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ But I think the prices here are really reasonable, too, especially for it being vintage clothing, which is pretty rare to find.”

Mac Neill isn’t the only student who is pro-thrift. Many of the vendors are CSU students looking to make a few extra dollars on the weekends.

The Fort Collins Vintage Market is a great entry point for a community of vintage lovers; it’s an engaging way to pick up some unique pieces of clothing that nobody else will have. 

Reach Jack Fillweber at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
