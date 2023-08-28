Horoscopes+Aug.+28+to+Sept.+3

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Prepare for your intuition to come back to life. A Pisces full moon is going to swing by Aug. 30, offering us closure and a chance to let go of the things holding us back. We always have choices in life, and sometimes making the right one is difficult. If you feel indecisive at this moment, I can assure you that the universe will give you the answers you seek. You are guided and protected.

Best of luck,

A Sagittarius Moon.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You tend to gravitate toward energy that is light and pure, which means you always want to surround yourself with good vibes. People in the world can sometimes be judgmental, but you have learned to not care and be yourself in any situation. I’m proud of you, Aries!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Love in all areas is important to you in life, and this week you will realize how much of it is all around you. You’ll be surrounded by your family and friends, and you will find more prosperity because they are what makes you feel abundant.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your love life is a little all over the place, but that is only because you haven’t found someone completely stable for your energy yet. You may need someone who can pull you down to earth and bring you peace. This person already exists, and they’ve been trying to tell you their feelings, so look out for them this week.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You are gaining wisdom about your family and certain cycles you are ready to break. You are being divinely guided toward your life purpose this week, which means you are going to figure out what you are meant to do here on earth.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are a gift giver, and that often comes with wondering if people appreciate what you do. I can assure you that your friends love you for who you are. You will receive an abundance of luck and surprises this week.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Over the summer, you probably wanted to stop being on social media because you felt overwhelmed. If you still have this feeling, you should start making goals for yourself that align with not comparing yourself. You are beautiful and deserve to feel at ease.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your indecisiveness often gets the best of you when thinking about your priorities. You like being by yourself, but at the same time you love to socialize. There’s time for many things in your life, so be sure you are doing activities that make you happy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You value loyalty and friendship, but there may be someone in your life who has been confusing and inconsistent about spending time with you lately. Don’t stop talking to this person, but get them to open up a little. You will find peace when you do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You have a sixth sense, Sagittarius, so you can usually read a room or naturally pick up on certain energies. Family members will come to you for advice this week because they want to get your intuitive wisdom on life and people.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

It is not easy for you to fall in love, but when you do, it is deep and passionate. You will encounter someone who is going to bring a lot of change into your life this week. They could make for a joyful partner in the future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

After going with the flow for some time, you are in an era of finding balance between work, school and relationships this week. It is important to set time aside for all of these things so that you can live a healthy life.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are the star of the show this week, Pisces. We have a full moon coming up that is under your sign this Wednesday, meaning you will feel the most awakened to new ideas and philosophies.