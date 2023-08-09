5 Fort Collins events to kickstart the year

The first week on a college campus is always a whirlwind of excitement. As you dive into your classes and get to know your fellow classmates, remember that having fun and creating memories can extend beyond the classroom. Below is a roadmap exploring some of the main events Fort Collins will be offering this semester.

1. Bohemian Nights: Aug. 17 to Sept. 7

Fort Collins has a lively music scene — what better way to enjoy it than by exploring Old Town? That’s right: You can experience free performances every Thursday night at Old Town Square until Sept. 7. Wildermiss, an indie rock band from Denver, will perform Aug. 17, and their creative sound is sure to captivate many music lovers. Bohemian Nights is all about celebrating diverse sounds in music, and you can check out more upcoming bands on their website.

2. Fort Collins Foodie Walk: Friday, Aug. 18

Fort Collins is home to a variety of international foods, and many residents enjoy a stroll around downtown to enjoy a diverse range of food samples. The Fort Collins Foodie Walk is an event that happens every third Friday of the month and makes for a fun celebration for food lovers alike. Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-8 p.m., local vendors such as Beyond Broth and Pi Chai be there to share their flavors.

3. From Burn to Bloom: Saturday, Aug. 19

Interested in art or science? How about both? From Burn to Bloom is a public event that will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Odell Brewing Co. in Fort Collins. Wildfires play a big role in Colorado’s history, and researchers from Colorado State University have been trying to study the impacts these fires have on our ecosystems. The Geospatial Centroid and Radical Open Science Syndicate would like to invite everyone in the community to explore the power of art and scientific research. The activities will include (but are not limited to) constructing clay pots, making prints and painting with watercolors.

4. Grill the Buffs: Friday, Sept. 15

When we turn the page and let fall truly take its course, we cannot forget about football season. Rams love to show school spirit, and a great way to do that is by grilling the buffs on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center Friday, Sept. 15. Come enjoy some free buffalo burgers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and take pictures with CAM the Ram before the big Rocky Mountain Showdown Saturday, Sept. 16. Vegetarian and vegan options will also be available.

5. Colorado Drone Airshow: Oct. 6 and 7

Christman Airfield, owned and operated by CSU, serves as the central unmanned aerial vehicle hub for the university. This year, aviation enthusiasts in the community can look forward to the first annual airshow Oct. 6 and 7. Experience the wonder of unmanned aircraft systems come alive in the sky: Oct. 6 will feature over 50 exhibitors on the field and a light show on the Intramural Fields at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 will be a community day to watch drone racing, flyovers and food trucks. If you’re interested, feel free to register on the Colorado Drone Show website.