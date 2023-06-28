“Across the Spider-Verse” is a visual tour de force

The striking visual masterpiece “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” exceeds audience expectations tenfold.

“Across the Spider-Verse” is the much-anticipated animated sequel to the critically acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The first film out of the series was applauded for its use of excellent writing, impressive animations and a solid original plotline that follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who is the new Spider-Man in New York City.

The story takes place roughly one year after the events of “Into the Spider-Verse.” Everything plays out as expected, where Miles is struggling to balance school and the work of a superhero.

However, after an unexpected twist, and much to Miles’ excitement, he is now able to re-enter the Spider-Verse.

After exploring different universes with the fun and well-fleshed-out plotlines of different spider heroes, Miles makes new friends and begins to understand the depth and importance of the Spider-Verse.

Shockingly, though, Miles comes to a horrifying discovery that could affect him and the entirety of the Spider-Verse.

Although the plot is exciting and keeps the audience on the edge of their seat all throughout the film, many different aspects of the movie shine just as bright.

The most impressive part of this film is hands-down the visuals and animation.

Each location in the movie, whether inside Miles’ school or in another dimension, has its own unique style, animation and visuals. Even the characters themselves are unique and animated to show off their own style.

At multiple points throughout the movie, colors dance across the screen while Miles swings through the air, as new characters are introduced and during impressive fighting scenes. The best way to describe it is pure eye candy.

Another aspect that stood out was the themes within the plot.

It is hard to believe that a movie about Spider-Man could involve such heavy and tricky moral complexities, all executed flawlessly.

The original message from the first movie, which also carries out into “Across the Spider-Verse,” of not being able to save everyone, is put fully in the forefront and makes the audience question their own decision making and how it could affect others.

Another very enjoyable aspect of the movie was the soundtrack.

Each song fits within the theme of the movie and the scenes that accompanied them. The soundtrack for the movie consists of a star-studded cast like A$AP Rocky, Future and Metro Boomin, just to name a few.

One of the greatest joys in this film, however, is the introduction and cameos of different Spider-Men from all across different forms of media. It was really exciting to see the creators of this film show so much love and put a substantial amount of effort into showing these character cameos and yet not let it hinder the progression and substance of the plot — true fan service at its very best.

The amount of effort put into this movie is truly astonishing, especially considering the fact that a sequence of the movie took about four years to complete. Each and every single scene has so much detail and art packed into the film that re-watching this masterpiece would not only show things you may have missed, but would also be just as enjoyable as the first watch.

If you have seen “Into the Spider-Verse” and question if this film could live up to the original — do not worry. Not only does this movie live up to expectations, but it completely surpasses the original.

By not going to see this film, you would be doing yourself a disservice, even if you do not enjoy superhero movies. No matter what you enjoy in a film, you are bound to have a great time with “Across the Spider-Verse.”

Reach Christian Arndt at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.