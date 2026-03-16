CSU men’s basketball secures NIT spot, faces Saint Joseph’s in round 1

Colorado State men’s basketball’s postseason run isn’t quite over.

After falling in the Mountain West quarterfinals to San Diego State — who lost to Utah State in the championship round — the Rams’ postseason was revived on Selection Sunday March 15 with the National Invitation Tournament. Ram fans will get at least one more show as CSU got a spot in the Albuquerque region, going up against Saint Joseph’s in the first round at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Moby Arena.

CSU is currently 9-11 in its history with the tournament, with 11 seasons of participation.

The last time the Rams made it to the NIT, they went to its Final Four in 2021 behind former head coach Niko Medved, David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens.

Power Four conferences receive invites to the NIT, but some reject those offers, offering more room for programs like the 21-12 CSU to step in. With more of a spread of competition, 55 different teams have won the championship since its creation in 1938, when Temple beat Colorado.

This is the next-best alternative for CSU, whose dancing hopes were dashed with a loss in the conference tournament.

USU was the only MW school who secured a bid to March Madness, automatically advancing as champions from Thomas and Mack Center. For a mid-major conference, one bid has become a rare occurrence, with 2-3 bids became more typical over time.

Even though MW teams have a tendency to fall short in the Big Dance, USU; SDSU; and CSU all made the NCAA Tournament in 2025, when the Rams made it to the second round of the West Region.

Should CSU make a run in the the NIT, the championship will be hosted April 5 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers. And the semifinals will also be in Indianapolis at Hinkle fieldhouse, Butler’s campus arena.

If the Rams beat the Hawks Wednesday, they will face the winner of the California and UIC game.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!