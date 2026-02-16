Local beer bolsters Fort Collins commerce, fosters personal partnerships

While Colorado is known to have one of the highest numbers of craft breweries per capita in the United States, ranking 4th in the nation by the Brewer’s Association in 2024, somehow Fort Collins has always felt different in its stalwart love of craft brews.

Could it be that Fort Collins has the best local breweries? Is it the influence of being a college town? Or do residents just simply love beer?

Fort Collins has a lengthy history of inventing well-known and iconic beers; it’s the home of Odell’s 90 Shilling and IPA, as well as New Belgium’s Fat Tire, Ranger IPA — now known as Voodoo Ranger — and, of course, the beloved Old Aggie, formulated in collaboration with Colorado State University.

These brews have helped to unify the Fort Collins community through their recognizable flavors and unique variants for years.

“There’s a hipster movement in the beer industry. I feel like people are overcomplicating it.” – CSU student Evan Horton

When asked what their favorite beer is, most Fort Collins residents tended to favor the brews made in their very own town.

Allison Bushey, a local New Belgium bartender, said Voodoo Ranger has maintained its status as a favorite among students.

“Definitely Juice Force and Tropic Force (are popular); it’s a tropical family,” Bushey said. “It’s cost-effective and easy to drink.”

New Belgium has been a staple Fort Collins brewery since its founding in 1991, making constant innovations and headway in the craft beer industry.

Old Aggie has been another go-to Fort Collins brew since its introduction in 2017, with its logo and taste being everpresent at CSU football games, in the Ramskeller Pub, at social events and in numerous bars around town. CSU psychology student Connor Price-Gearey said he’s a fan.

“I want to marry Old Aggie,” Price-Gearey said.

Old Aggie was made after CSU and New Belgium decided to join forces and make their own signature brew to celebrate their longtime partnership. New Belgium’s website even describes it as representing “partnership, community and philanthropy.”

To this day, proceeds of Old Aggie sales go toward supporting Colorado State University activities and facilities, particularly the science and fermentation program. One student, Bridget Kusbel, described her continuing love for the brew.

“I’ve always liked beer; it hasn’t really changed since I’ve been to college,” Kusbel said. “But I like to stick to Old Aggie when it’s available.”

With so many different local beers to sample, it’s no surprise that personal favorites are diverse and respected.

“No, I don’t like beer,” student Curt Bollinger said. “I love beer.”

Beer brings people together in social settings, and not only because of its chemical effects. It’s fun to talk about, taste and bond over.

“I’d say more than 60% of students love beer here,” said Jakob Hobert, a CSU student.

Despite beer’s association with partying and rowdy behavior, students and locals see it as having greater impact beyond that.

Beer has a lifestyle and a culture behind it that traces back centuries. It doesn’t only include knowledge of brewing techniques and science, but also simple and iconic activities like beer pong, beer ball and countless other games.

“CSU students like beer a lot because it’s a good social activity,” 2025 graduate Shay Daly said. “It’s fun to just have a beer with your friends.”

Local’s favorite beers tend not to stray far from Fort Collins, with the most common favorites being Old Aggie, New Belgium’s 90 Shilling and Fat Tire Ale. Students and locals alike gravitate toward the simple yet flavorful staple brews of Fort Collins.

Evan Corwin, a bartender from CSU’s on-campus brewery, Ramskeller, said Old Aggie tends to be a reliable choice for CSU students.

“The most popular beer is definitely Old Aggie,” Corwin said.

Ramskeller has long been a prominent pillar of the CSU community. After a peaceful protest held by students in 1968, Ramskeller switched from a cafe to an alcohol-serving pub.

Ramskeller has since evolved from its simple origin and now brews many of its own beers in-house, including the Cerveza Especial Lager, Ring of Honor, Campus Crampus and FNA Saison.

Some question the validity of having a brewery on campus, but Corwin said he perceives it as a productive positive.

“It adds a social spot for people to hang out,” Corwin said. “I’m always studying here. Sometimes people come to get to know each other.”

However, some feel like Coloradans are too pretentious about their brews, judging instead of enjoying the art and effort involved in crafting brand favorites, Hobert said.

“People are trying to make beer spicy now,” Hobert said. “That’s pretentious.”

Thankfully, students and locals don’t see Fort Collins or local breweries to be the issue, CSU student Evan Horton said.

“I feel like we’ve been kind of trained to be that way by out-of-staters,” Horton said. “There’s a hipster movement in the beer industry. I feel like people are overcomplicating it.”

However, Bushey said she believes it not to be as big of an issue as some might think.

“There’s a huge subset that aren’t (pretentious),” Bushey said. “We get a huge audience that just wants a regular beer, but it can definitely be that way. Honestly, we’re a little more pretentious behind the bar than the people in front of it.”

