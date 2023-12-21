Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

How to Distinguish Good Cannabis Seeds from Bad Ones?

Environment, climate, and light are some factors that affect the yield of cannabis produced. However,...

McKenna Hofschild, guard for the Rams, commands the court during the CSU vs. HPU Game December 5. Prior to the game, Hoffschild was honored as CSU Women’s New All Time Assist Leader, presented by Joe Parker.
Rams show out, get gritty win over UNM in front of CSU legends

Becky Hammon, Katie Cronin and McKenna Hofschild: three of the greatest to ever play at Colorado State.  It...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Serve 6.8: Building community one act of kindness at a time

Kloe Brill, Staff Reporter
January 15, 2024
Photo+courtesy+of+Serve+6.8+Volunteer+Development+Disaster+%26+Project+Director
Collegian | Courtesy
Photo courtesy of Serve 6.8 Volunteer Development Disaster & Project Director

Within Loveland, Colorado, a powerful force of support and hope thrives. Serve 6.8 stands as a cornerstone, offering crucial aid to underprivileged families. Through collaborative efforts with local churches, this organization has built essential resource centers that go beyond mere assistance. 

Central to Serve 6.8’s mission is their initiative Adopt-A-Family, through which donations of toys, food and more are welcomed. The heart of this initiative lies within the Serve 6.8 Toy Room, stocked with toys and gifts catering to children 0-18 years old. Volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure 3,200 families wake up to the joy of Christmas morning with gifts in hand.

Ad

The organization thrives on volunteer support, with only eight staff members amid a cohort of volunteers who contributed over 30,000 hours in 2022 — a testament to Serve 6.8’s volunteer culture. Each child receives three gifts, which are hand-picked from donations by volunteers. This offers a more personalized experience for the volunteers, as they directly select gifts that will bring kids joy.

More than just material donations, Serve 6.8 fosters relationships beyond religious boundaries. Disaster & Project Director Ashlee Schmitt, a volunteer of six years, oversees volunteer engagement and leadership development, ensuring the operation of events like the Toy Room.

“Every family that we serve gets invited to a local church, and they throw them a huge party, and it’s an opportunity for them to build relationships with other people and have families invest in them in a different way,” Schmitt said. “So yes, they get gifts, and that’s super special and exciting, but they also have the opportunity to have relationships, and I think (that’s) really special.”

The Adopt-A-Family program extends its reach to both Thanksgiving and Christmas, with this past Thanksgiving alone serving 2,400 families.

Nancy Mann, the special projects coordinator and a third-year volunteer, highlighted the organization’s diverse engagement avenues, from hands-on volunteering to virtual contributions.

“There’s a place for everyone here,” Mann said, echoing Serve 6.8’s inclusive ethos.

Serve 6.8 extends its mission beyond regular assistance, actively engaging in disaster relief efforts as well. Mann played a pivotal role in coordinating volunteers to assemble 25,000 sandbags, a crucial effort aimed at mitigating potential flooding following the destructive Cameron Peak Fire. 

Her work stands as a testament to Serve 6.8’s commitment not only to immediate aid but also to proactive measures in the face of adversity, safeguarding the community during challenging times.

Cindy Dickson, a sixth-year volunteer and Toy Room leader, stressed the year-round necessity of assistance.

Ad

“It’s more than just Christmas; families require support throughout the year,” Dickson explained, focusing on the consistent aid provided through resource centers across Northern Colorado.

These centers go beyond immediate aid, providing essentials like food and clothing while guiding families toward sustainability.

Colorado State University students are urged to join this impactful journey; Serve 6.8 calls all willing to volunteer, fostering unity and extending a helping hand to those in need. 

“I believe people will give if they have an avenue to give to,” Dickson said, emphasizing the community’s collective power in making a difference.

Reach Kloe Brill at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Sarthak Bharadwaj and Mukesh Sesekr discuss the things they like about being in Colorado at Eleven 13 Apartments in Fort Collins.
CSU students from India adapt to new lifestyle, educational cultures
International students navigate cultural differences on campus
International students navigate cultural differences on campus
Looking down at the cove in RIomaggiore, Italy.
Studying abroad fosters self-awareness, appreciation of culture
Photo courtesy of the Matthew Shepard Foundation
Remembering Matthew Shepard 25 years after his murder
Seed bank on CSU campus supports worldwide agriculture
Seed bank on CSU campus supports worldwide agriculture
Colorado State University students pass around the Food for Thought core agreements sheet before reading them together and talking to each other Nov. 16.
Food for Thought: CSU students build interfaith understanding
More in Homepage
Joe Palmer breaks blocks to shoot the ball at the mens basketball game against Denver University, CSU won, 90-80.
CSU mens basketball escapes with win over Air Force in Moby
Souza: Designer stuff really isnt worth all the rage
Souza: Designer stuff really isn't worth all the rage
Cook: Sports culture is something thats just better abroad
Cook: Sports culture is something that's just better abroad
Glass blower Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, uses heat to manipulate glass into a ram at the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Aug. 18. Hsu has been blowing glass since 1994. “My friends made a bet to see how fast I could learn to blow glass,” Hsu said, and he’s been doing it ever since.
Forging culture through functional artwork
Navigating nutrition as a college student-athlete
Navigating nutrition as a college student-athlete
Fungal takeover plagues minds of The Last of Us fans
Fungal takeover plagues minds of 'The Last of Us' fans
More in Life and Culture
Trans Awareness Week: How CSU celebrates trans resilience
Trans Awareness Week: How CSU celebrates trans resilience
Reflecting on LSCs history as renovations conclude
Reflecting on LSC's history as renovations conclude
After Colorado State University President Amy Parsons asked a question to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Gov. Polis answered Nov 15.
‘Disagree Better’ discusses political differences in higher education
Colorado State Students play a game of bingo with other students to find out if they have compatible interests Nov 7.
Off-Campus Life, PRC host roommate matching event
Gregory Cajete presents his presentation on an ecological philosophy, Native science, living the earth, facing the sun and seeking the light Nov. 6.
NACC keynote: Native perspectives matter in academics
Truffles sit on the display counter in Nuance Chocolate Nov. 2. Owners Toby and Alix Gadd are dedicated to creating true truffles free of preservatives.
Bean to bar: Nuance Chocolate combines art, sustainability


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *