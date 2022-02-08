“What does free speech mean to you?”

Three members at the photo desk for The Rocky Mountain Collegian were tasked with interviewing people on campus at Colorado State University regarding free speech. What follows in this gallery are the thoughts and opinions surrounding free speech — on campus and in the classroom — as spoken by some of the students at CSU
Milo Gladstein, Garrett Mogel, and Grayson Reed|February 8, 2022
Posing for a portrait on the Plaza, Robert Wiggins stated, “I believe freedom of speech should be allowed as long as it is not hurtful intentionally,” Feb. 1. Wiggins continued by saying, “If it is truth and it’s what they feel to be true and how they feel, they should be allowed to share. But not in a derogatory way.”
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
“I think you should be able to say what you want to say and have freedom of speech, but it should also be, not limited, but in the correct environment,” Nick Jannetto said Feb. 1.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
“I do not think that free speech on campus is as free as, let’s say, out in The Plaza in a more public setting,” John Deringer said Feb. 1.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
“(Free speech is) being able to express yourself and say what you want to say,” Nick Ferguson said Feb. 1.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
“(Free speech) honestly means expressing yourself however you want and accepting how others express themselves,” Elizabeth Seitzinger said Feb. 1.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
“I think free speech is being able to tell everybody how you feel about certain topics, especially things that are really important to you,” Elizabeth Lux said Feb. 1.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
“(Free speech is) an opportunity for anybody to voice their opinion and get people excited about certain issues,” Cooper Bisset said Feb 1.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
“You can say whatever you want on campus,” Avery Riddoch said Feb. 1. “What’s sad is you can say whatever you want — even if it offends someone else, it can be protected under free speech.”
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
“(Free speech is) just being able to express your own opinion,” Casey Browne said Feb. 1.
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
“I certainly do value free speech in America,” Brad Shurts said Jan. 24. “I think it’s super important, and I am very grateful we do have that in the first place, but quite frankly, I’m a little bit scared for what the future looks like because who’s to say with the way the political climate is heading in this country that we will have that in 20 years? It’s something I feel is being taken for granted, and not everyone understands how important it is or what it really actually means, but for myself and all Americans, I hope it stays around for good.”
Collegian | Grayson Reed
“I think free speech is being able to say what you want to say as long as it’s not hateful or derogatory against anyone on or off campus,” Ryan Fry said Jan. 24. “It goes both ways.”
Collegian | Grayson Reed
