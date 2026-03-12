Breaking: Fort Collins evacuation orders lifted, CSU Oval, Libby Coy Way closed due to high winds

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University issued alerts on March 12 that the Oval and Oval Drive are closed due to high winds and potential tree damage.

CSU police have also responded to a report that Libby Coy Way is closed from University Ave. to Pitkin St., alerting people to avoid the area.

“Use caution on campus and be aware of debris,” the alert reads.

At 11:55 a.m. the Larimer County Sheriff issued mandatory evacuation orders for Terry Lake Road south to Vine Dr and Highway 287 west to North Overland Trail due to a wildfire.

As of 12:50 p.m., evacuation orders have been lifted. Residents may return to the area and resume normal activity.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.