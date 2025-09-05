CSU soccer seizes 5th straight win, defeats UNC

For the fifth time in a row, Colorado State soccer wins, keeping its undefeated season alive.

The Rams beat Northern Colorado 1-0 in a thriller Thursday. CSU may have only scored one goal, but it showed off it’s offensive capabilities. The Rams put up seven shots on goal and managed to keep the Bears to just three.

However, the Bears showed good shot selection when it came to the few chances they had. Unfortunately for them, Gray Willson was playing like a brick wall and kept anything the Bears had to throw at her out of the net. With this win, Willson nabs her fourth clean sheet in a row. The last time she allowed a goal was Aug. 14, in her first start.

“I mean, it feels amazing,” Willson said. “I was just talking to my coaches and the standard is a clean sheet every game.”

The defense played a clean game and kept the Bears in check, allowing the Rams to keep their win streak alive. CSU is currently having one of their best openings to a season in program history.

The Rams have performed well enough to start grabbing national attention, as CSU has already started to get top 25 votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

“You know, honestly I don’t look at those things,” head coach Keeley Hagen said. “My assistant mentioned it to me, and all we’re worried about is who is our next opponent.”

Additionally, CSU had two potential goals wiped off the board. One of which was from Olivia Fout who had been on a tear recently. Fout was on a four-game streak with goals. However, due to an offside call, it was ruled no goal, ending her four-game streak of goals.

The other goal that was reviewed was a close one from Michaela McGowan that appeared that it had bounced in, but — upon further review — the ball never fully crossed the line, leaving another potential goal off the board.

“I started cheering in every moment,” Avery Boulom said. “I just knew that we’ll get the next (goal). In this case, it didn’t happen. But I think it’s just keeping a positive attitude and mindset that we can, and we will.”

Even though the Rams were unable to get those two goals, hometown first-year from Thornton, Hope Thao, grabbed her first career goal to help the Rams get the win.

“It’s great for her,” Hagen said. “You know, we’re excited to have her and for her to continue to get better. So, hopefully that gives her more confidence, and that’s what we want.”

The Rams face a challenge with their upcoming game against UC San Diego. CSU only gets two days to prepare for their battle with the Tritons who are 2-1-3. The Tritons have played well against tough competition and are looking to put up a good fight against the Rams.

“I think it comes down to mentality,” Boulom said. “All the girls are going to be tired from Thursday’s game and it just comes down mentality for Sunday. (We are) just grinding it out.”

