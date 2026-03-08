CSU softball splits doubleheader against South Dakota

Hot start, tough finish.

Colorado State softball split its doubleheader with South Dakota Saturday, taking the opener 4-2 before falling 6-2 in the second game as the Coyotes capitalized on big hits and pitching adjustments.

The Rams collected 10 hits in game one and used timely power to secure the win, while USD responded in the second matchup with early offense and a strong pitching performance from Madison Evans to earn the win.

“I loved getting double-digit hits in that first one,” head coach Jen Fisher said. “That was really nice.”

Game one started with an early momentum swing for CSU. In the first inning, Fisher successfully used a challenge to review whether a runner at first base left early on the previous play, and the overturned call ended the inning with no runs allowed, helping the Rams settle in defensively.

CSU struck first when Kyra Smith launched a home run to put it on the board, but USD tied the game 1-1 by the end of the second inning.

In the third inning, the Coyotes briefly thought they took the lead, but another overturned call erased a run and kept the game tied. The Rams took advantage in the bottom half of the inning when Jailey Wilson delivered a home run that also scored a runner already on base, giving them a 3-1 lead.

The Rams added another run later to extend their lead 4-2 heading into the sixth inning. USD looked ready to rally after loading the bases in the top of the sixth, but Reagan Wick locked in on the mound and threw a ground out the last USD batter, holding the Coyotes scoreless to preserve the lead.

“I thought the pitchers played really good defense,” Fisher said.

A key defensive play in the seventh sealed the win.

With USD threatening to score, Rams outfielder Lauren Stucky made a crucial catch near the left-field fence to prevent what could have been a game-changing run.

“I think just finding the holes was a big adjustment,” Wick said about the team’s mentality during the break. “I think going into game two with partially the same strategy, with adjustment, is a huge difference when playing the same team.”

However, the Rams were unable to carry that momentum into the second game.

“It can be hard to take a break and then come back sometimes,” catcher Bradie Poteet-Herrera said. “But making sure we stay with our strategy and staying locked in between the middle of the games is the key for us.”

CSU scored first when Stucky crossed home plate from second base on a hard, low drive from Wilson, but USD answered quickly and took a 2-1 lead by the end of the second inning.

The Coyotes maintained the advantage through the third before breaking the game open in the fourth inning with two additional runs to extend the lead to 4-1.

USD continued to apply pressure in the fifth. With two outs, the Coyotes scored again on a close play at the plate that was challenged by Fisher, but the call stood after review, pushing the lead to 5-1. Another run later in the inning extended the margin to 6-1.

CSU attempted to make several pitching adjustments, bringing in Delaney Saugstad and later Andrea Jaskowiak, briefly another arm as the Rams attempted to slow the Coyotes’ offense.

“I think Jac (Smith) did a great job holding down at second base,” Fisher said. “You know, I like the way (Wick) is able to go the full game, and that she can kind of reinvent herself the second and third times through the lineup.”

Offensively, the Rams struggled to regain the rhythm they had in the first game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rams briefly threatened after the leadoff batter reached first base and Wilson followed with a hit. But the following defensive play resulted in outs at second and first, ending the rally.



Adjustments between games, especially against different pitchers, can significantly impact the outcome.

“We got behind in the count too often,” Fisher said. “(Evans) did a nice job really mixing the ball all over and changing speeds, so that’s why you only saw a couple of hits.”

She also said that defensive mistakes also contributed to the disappointing outcome.

“There were some great defensive plays and then a few defensive miscues that really cost us a few runs,” Fisher said.

Players also said preparing for a doubleheader requires planning beyond just the first game.

“Having a plan for both games is super important,” Wick said. “You can’t just go in with a plan for game one.”

CSU will finish up the Rams Invitational on Sunday, March 8, facing both South Dakota State and Drake.

Reach Jenna Jenkins at sports@collegian.com

