CSU track’s 4×400 relay dashes into history books in season opener

Setting a program record usually requires the perfect storm: peak conditioning, a season’s worth of chemistry and a rival team pushing you to run faster toward victory.

But Colorado State track and field men’s 4×400 relay team didn’t have those elements in its season debut race when it achieved a CSU all-time best 3:09.01.

The team of junior Kenny Carpenter, senior Emmett Murphy, sophomore Travis Turner Jr. and junior transfer Ashton Whisler had never ran the race in competition together when they set the program record.

“When we broke the record, we were all running by ourselves basically,” Murphy said. “It was just us. So we were running with no one pushing us.”

The feat itself was impressive, especially doing so without the challenge of an opposing team. Any runner would likely agree that having the thrill of a tight race will almost always set up a faster time.

Despite the record time that surprised onlookers unfamiliar with the team, setting the record was expected by the squad.

“Leading up to it, we talked about breaking it all week,” Murphy said. “In a way, we knew that we were going to break it because we believed in it, and we just knew we were going to have to do it.”

The team adopted a mindset of success and built a strong chemistry by putting faith in one another. They came into the event prepared as individuals with faith that everyone will do their part.

Turner, the leader of the squad, pointed to the preseason time trials as the moment he knew this group was special.

“Kenny ran 32.50 in the 300, and that was his best time ever,” Turner said. “So we kind of knew, ‘Yeah, Kenny’s ready for the season.’”

The team was raised up by the addition of Whisler, who joined the program this year. When integrating into the team, he said his transition was smooth.

Whisler joined with experience in the 400, assimilating well into a team of already strong 400 runners.

“I just knew everything was just going to come together, especially with us being the 400 squad and all of us running the 400 as our main race,” Turner said. “When we got together on the relay, I just knew it was going to be something special.”

Whisler said he credits the existing culture for allowing him to thrive right off the bat.

“It’s good knowing that I can put myself in there and just rely on these boys and (on) how strong and fast they are,” Whisler said. “And just the dedication and pushing each other every single day, … (the record) just had to come.”

The group emphasized how a large part of their bond was forged in the weight room. They lift together on the same racks, ensuring everyone is hitting the same weights, and that shared training created a connection that directly translated to the passing of the baton.

Since that opening race, the team has only kept up their momentum.

The 4×400 wasn’t the only record to be broken by this squad, though. On Feb. 7, Carpenter rewrote the record books again, this time individually running 46.31 in the individual 400 meter.

Going forward, the 4×400 runners are looking to accomplish even more throughout the course of both track seasons.

“I mean, nationals (is) always the goal,” Carpenter said. “We’re trying to go for sure. I’d say look for us to break that record a couple more times indoor and outdoor.”

As the Rams prepare to enter the Pac-12 next year, the team is even more inspired to leave a lasting impression in the Mountain West. The prospect of a new conference next year is exciting, and the team said it wants to be a high caliber squad for a high caliber conference.

“I’m ready for the Pac-12,” Whisler said. “No matter who we go against, I just know everyone should be ready for us. No matter who it is, be ready.”

For now, the Rams are dominating the present, rewriting the history books one lap at a time. If the first race of the season was any indication, the finish line is nowhere in sight.

