CSU softball debuts at home, defeats Creighton to take doubleheader

Colorado State softball was coming off a strong win against Northern Colorado Saturday morning, defeating the Bears 5-1 and later facing off against Creighton for game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, also coming out victorious, 6-2.

The Rams had a spark at the bottom of the third, scoring five unanswered points following a quiet first two innings.

“Yeah, I think all the hitters really got to the pitcher, like we know what she was throwing,” pitcher Giselle Bentley said. “We were probably on our second way through the lineup; I thought the hitters did a really good job, like adjusting, and if she was leaving it fat, like they were taking it. And I think the hitters did a really good job passing the bat and clutching up.”

A key theme for game two was the ability to rally the team and trust in one another. Jac Smith dove for the ball at the top of the seventh inning to close out the game, exemplifying that spirit.

“The second game, I feel that we really all came together, whether it was defense, offense, or pitching,” Bentley said. “I think the team really meshed versus Creighton.”

Early on, when momentum was slow for both sides, the Rams loaded bases up and were ready to run home, but they got struck out after a review overturned infielder Madi Eslinger’s run to third base.

CSU’s mindset was on to the next as they went on to score in its next inning.

“We’ve seen a lot of really great examples of teammates helping teammates, everybody contributing, doing a good job; and we’ve seen a high level of people that aren’t running away from constructive criticism, and so were really feeling good about that side of it,” head coach Jen Fisher said. “We’re just trying to play with more confidence and just less of that tightness.”

It was a collective effort from players to coaches when Creighton began putting points on the board during the fourth and fifth innings. The Rams scored back during that fourth inning and stood their ground.

“(Bentley) got out of those innings with some really good defensive plays, and I think coach Taylor (Gilmore) and her just have a really good rapport,” Fisher said. “And coach Gilmore kind of kept saying, ‘You’re good, go get this, go get this.’ And (Bentley) really listens, and she has a lot of pride in that. “

The Rams entered their home debut with a 6-10 record and came out with two fairly dominant victories.

Two double headers in one weekend is no easy task, but the Rams were up for the first.

“We have a little time to ourselves, and then just everyone gets what they need in between to be ready to come out and compete again,” returning starter Kyra Smith said. “And, of course, winning the first game is always great because we can keep the vibes up.”

CSU is set to face off against Creighton again at 11 a.m. Sunday and UNC at 2 p.m. in Fort Collins for a second doubleheader.

Reach Aron Medrano at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @AronMedrano27.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!