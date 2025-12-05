Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU women’s basketball can’t withstand 3-point barrage in loss to Utah

Devin Imsirpasic, Staff Reporter
December 5, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University women’s basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) dribbles down the court during CSU’s game against the University of Utah Dec. 4. Utah won 70-58.

In a game of runs, Colorado State fell victim to a hot stretch it couldn’t recover from.

CSU was defeated by Utah 70-58 Thursday in Moby Arena, but the Rams kept themselves in the game as long as they possibly could. After being down only three at halftime, the flood gates opened up for Utah and they took the game by storm in no time.

“It was 42-all, I think it was,” coach Ryun Williams said. “And then bang, boom, bam, ball game. They really shoot it, and they expose your lack of urgency on the ball and your defensive conversion.”

In the third quarter, the Rams started strong through the first six minutes, as they turned a 5-point deficit into a 3-point lead. As the final four minutes of the third began however, the Utes turned in a shooting clinic — hitting four 3’s in that timeframe and retaking an 8-point lead by the end of the quarter.

The Rams weren’t leaving shooters open, but Utah got hot and carried that momentum into the fourth, where any late pushes from CSU could not materialize. Utah never let the Rams come within seven points again, and it finished strong to earn its sixth win of their season.

“We knew that they were going to be a good 3-point shooting team,” guard Lexus Bargesser said. “I honestly put that just on our team being able to adjust since we knew that they were shooters, so just being locked in on our gameplan in that way (was important).”

The game was back-and-forth through the first half, with Utah up by three at halftime, and both teams found their rhythm eventually by the second quarter.

Yet, Utah made its presence especially known in the first half by forcing seven Ram turnovers in just that half alone — and causing 13 throughout the entire game.

If there is one thing the Rams don’t typically do, it’s turning the ball over. They lead the nation in fewest turnovers with only 8.9 per game, and have led the nation in that category the past four seasons.

Utah brought the physicality, limited the Rams from getting in the paint and forced uncharacteristic mistakes from CSU  — a tell-tale sign that they were in the driver’s seat throughout the entire 40 minutes.

“They were definitely physical, but I don’t think it was anything that necessarily should have gotten us out of rhythm,” guard Hannah Ronsiek said. “There’s going to be physical teams all throughout Mountain West play. … We just need to match their physicality better and not let it discourage us.”

CSU was fairly out of sorts from how they usually look in front of the Moby crowd, with this loss being their first of the year in Moby. Utah came out and executed their plan of how to defeat a secure CSU squad, but many of the Rams’ mistakes were self-induced.

“I don’t know if it was anything (Utah) did, to be honest with you,” Williams said. “They’re a little longer team, they collapsed on some penetration and got some touches, that sort of thing. … We didn’t finish a lot of plays tonight, and they were the aggressor in that first half; that’s why (turnovers) happened.”

Utah shot 7-of-11 from beyond the arc in the second half, and 13-for-27 for the entire contest by hitting tough shots, spacing the floor with four or five players who could shoot and getting off quick releases in which the Rams could not contest fast enough.

Avery Hjelmstad, a 6-foot-1 first-year, was the main player that took over for the Utes, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-13 from the field and five 3’s. Bargesser and Ronsiek tried to rally the Rams throughout the game with 19 and 13 points respectively, but Utah’s combo of shooting and physicality was too much to overcome.

“(Utah) found it, and that was the game,” Williams said. “Our kids played hard. … This is a game we can learn a lot from; we’re just not ready to beat a team like that quite yet.”

The Utes came in the night as a tough test on paper and on the film, but the Rams have had some other very hard battles to start their 2025-26 campaign. Road wins over future Pac-12 foes Gonzaga and Oregon State alongside a 2-point loss to Stanford in Las Vegas have been three tough matchups early on.

However, Utah brought a different aspect into the night in comparison to these other tough opponents, and CSU just could not figure them out like the other bigger schools they’ve faced.

“I think we’re going to have an emphasis on coming out ready to play,” Bargesser said. “We’ve had a few slow starts in our games this season. … All of them could shoot the ball, and that’s a little different than what we’ve played so far, and we’re just gonna have to work on that and move forward.”

The Rams now look to bounce back as they face another home matchup against Southern Utah at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 before traveling to the Bay to face the San Francisco Dons Dec. 13 in their final nonconference contest.

“(Utah)’s just the better team,” Williams said. “They’re just more physical. And if that’s what the next level is, I told our kids we’re not ready for that. We’re just not, and it’s okay. It’s okay.”

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter at @DImsirpasic.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
The front entrance of Colorado State University’s Moby Arena faces south Nov. 18.
CSU Athletics recruit high-level talent on signing day
Grace Moerman, Addison Johnson and former Snowriders President Ella Peters pose in front of the RailJam obstacles before the Colorado State University and Woodward Eldora RailJam Feb. 13.
New snow, same riders: Snowriders aims to kick off another successful year
A translucent sign with the ASCSU logo in the center of a wood-paneled wall, flanked by the American flag on the left and Colorado flag on the right. A podium is below the sign.
ASCSU reflects on busy fall semester, looks ahead
More in Homepage
Seymour: Avoid holiday gift overconsumption
Seymour: Avoid holiday gift overconsumption
Image of the words "Collegian Columnist" placed in front of a building.
Studdert: Fort Collins has more to offer than bar culture
Participants in a vocal ceremony on stage line up to read names that are honoring transgender individuals who have passed away at the Trans Day of Remembrance event hosted by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Black Student Alliance in the Lory Student Center at CSU Nov. 20.
Student-led ceremony marks Trans Day of Remembrance at CSU
More in NCAA
Director of Athletics John Weber and head football coach Jim Mora hold up a Colorado State University football jersey with Mora's name after a press conference held in Canvas Stadium Dec. 1.
Jim Mora sets sights on thriving future as newest head football coach
A player in a green and gold uniform and a player in a white and gold uniform jump to grab the orange basketball
Rocky Mountain Showdown returns: CSU men’s basketball gears up to face undefeated Colorado
Two men in all white jerseys extend their hands to each other, touching hands.
How CSU men's basketball lines up entering CU rivalry game
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.