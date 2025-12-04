CSU Athletics recruit high-level talent on signing day

Verbal commits finally became signees Nov. 12, allowing several Colorado State teams to catch a glimpse at their futures with the first signing period for the class of 2026.

While four programs — football, track and field, cross country and tennis — haven’t announced any signings as of yet, the remaining eight programs announced at least one new addition to their squad.

Volleyball

As a team with Mountain West championship hopes, head coach Emily Kohan swung large and secured five new Rams to reinforce her roster for next season.

Headlining this class is 6’5” middle blocker Olivia Ewing, the block leader for the local Fossil Ridge SaberCats, who made the final four in the Colorado 5A classification just a week ago.

The other additions include Abby Little, an outside hitter from Billings Skyview High School in Billings, Montana, and Ella Stowell, an outside hitter from Olathe West High School in Olathe, Kansas.

The Rams’ newest setter will be Jaedyn Riley from Oakdale High School in Oakdale, California, who will be joined in the back row by Hayden Grimes, a libero from Andale High School in Andale, Kansas.

Men’s Basketball

In his first season as head coach, Ali Farokhmanesh has signed three three-star recruits from both sides of the Mississippi.

The highest rated player of the trio is Gregory “Pops” Dunson, a guard hailing from Douglasville, Georgia, ranked as the No. 169 prospect in his class. Dunson averaged 18 points and just under five assists per game his junior season.

Dunson will be joined by a pair of forwards: Eric Fiedler from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado, and Jaden Ghoreishi from Mt. Spokane High School in Mead, Washington.

Women’s Basketball

Head coach Ryun Williams did very well for himself in recruiting the 2026 class, bringing in both domestic and foreign talent.

Notably, Johnstown’s Kyla Hollier, the 2025 Colorado 5A player of the year from Roosevelt High School, picked the Rams over programs like Utah State and Brigham Young.

Williams’ other two recruits are Emilie Borges-Michaelsen, a forward from Rungsted Gymnasium in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Elsie Larsen, a guard from Strafford High School in Missouri.

Men’s Golf

Head coach Jack Kennedy snagged only one player for the fall signing day, but what the class lacks in quantity is made up for in quality.

The lone recruit, CTBC International Academy’s Lung-Jui “Gary” Kao, who hails from Kaohsiung City, Thailand, ranked as highly as 634th in the amateur worldwide rankings, and showed flashes of potential over the past few seasons with room to grow moving forward.

Women’s Golf

Head coach ​​Laura Cilek, on the other hand, brought in three new Rams.

This class is led by Honolulu’s Jacey Kage, who has ranked as high as the No. 314 amateur women’s golfer in the world.

Kage will be joined by Khemmanut Solarum from Bangkok by way of Acellus Academy, as well as Ella Slicker from Shawnee Mission East High School in Kansas.

Women’s Soccer

Head coach Keeley Hagen announced five new Rams who will be joining the women’s soccer team for the fall of 2026, from all over the country.

This signing class is led by Oregon’s 2025 OSAA 6A State Championship Player of the Game Ana Kubiaczyk, who tallied an assist and game-winning goal in the championship game.

One of Kubiaczyk’s newest teammates is Britland Raisey, a goalkeeper from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

They will be joined by a pair of midfielders in Kennedy Albertson from Castle View High School in Castle Rock, Colorado, and Breckyn Ferrell, a midfielder from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

The quintet is completed by Ava Wallhead, a forward from Laramie High School in Laramie, Wyoming.

Softball

Head coach Jen Fisher brought in six new gloves in the 2026 class, all of which are either infield players or pitchers.

Softball has brought in the most in-state Rams so far, with 2024 Colorado 5A Player of the Year Kendall Ferguson and Discovery Canyon Campus’ Taylor McCann making the short trips north from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, respectively.

Peyton Hosey, a pitcher from Trinity High School in Texas, will be taking the mound, flanked in the dirt by fellow Texan Isabelle Oefinger from Bells High School in Bells, Texas.

Completing the infield will be Alexis “Lulu” Kyles from Del Norte High School in San Diego, California and Ellie McManigal from Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho.

Swim and Dive

CSU swim and dive brought in one of the larger fall signing day classes in 2025, with six new Rams joining the squad.

In this class, head coach Christopher Woodard managed to bring in the highest rated recruit of his career so far: Waxhaw, North Carolina’s Kayda Geyer, SwimCloud’s 26th best prospect in the 2026 class.

Woodard’s other additions hail from both near and far. Tavia Arnell of Green River High School in Green River, Wyoming, will be making the shortest trip, while Lauren Golden from Williamsville East High School in East Amherst, New York will be making the longest.

From places in-between, the Rams have found Alaina Biebl of St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Minnesota; Avery Lonergan from Greenhill High School in Texas; and Aubrey Martin from Valencia High School in California.

Kayda Geyer’s older sister, Maddi Geyer, also swims for CSU.

Reach Gideon Aigner at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.



Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!