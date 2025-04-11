Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU tennis closes out regular season with Border War loss

Mason Ford, Staff Reporter
April 13, 2025
Collegian | Mason Ford
Mariya Dobreva hits the ball back during her singles match during Colorado State University’s dual against Wyoming April 13. CSU lost 4-1.

Colorado State tennis closed out the regular season Sunday with a 4-1 loss against Wyoming.

After having to forfeit a match, the Rams lost doubles quickly. However, the duo of Victoria Erechtchenko and Sarah Weekley was on track to win their match, leading 5-1 when the match was abandoned.

In the singles, the Rams played long and tough against the Cowgirls.

“I think everyone is doing great,” Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya said. “Staying strong mentally, believing in ourselves, disregarding on the losses we have, realizing that we’ve been in a tough position and we’ve already been doing great. It’s just embracing and believing in ourselves that is most important.”

Creating a hopeful tone for the Rams, Zhadzinskaya finished her match in 2 sets, winning 6-4 and 6-3.

Zhadzinskaya needed a strong win after her loss Friday, and having a great performance boosted the team around her.

“(Zhadzinskaya) got a really good singles match — that was great for her to get back into her stride,” coach Mai-Ly Tran said. “I know she didn’t feel great in the last one, and so I think this was a great response from her.”

Erechtchenko and Weekley battled through their singles tirelessly. Both matches went to three sets.

Erechtchenko was neck and neck her whole match, winning a set 6-4 before losing one 7-5. Her match was cut short with the third set tied 4-4.

Weekley won her first set 7-6 in overtime. The exciting overtime showdown was close, but Weekley came out on top with a 10-8 overtime performance.

However, after two more close sets she would fall to her opponent and end the dual.

“The ability we have to battle and give ourselves the best chance to be good even with what we’ve been faced with — I’m more impressed every single time,” Tran said. “We’re a good and tough team.”

After struggling with injury all season, Mariya Dobreva got some much-needed match time. Filling in for Logan Voeks, she accepted the call to action at the last minute and was able to get out onto the court.

“I wasn’t even supposed to play,” Dobreva said. “I knew like 20 minutes before going on court that I was going in.”

Despite the match being forfeited, Dobreva was grateful to get some play time in before the upcoming Mountain West Tournament.

“I just went on court, and it was my first match back in a month — I wasn’t supposed to even play this season,” Dobreva said. “The fact that I’m the one stepping foot on the court in doubles and singles — it’s absolutely insane.”

The regular season is finished, but the real challenge is just starting. With the MW Tournament right around the corner, the Rams need to prepare for the final stretch of the season.

The Rams keep games tight even in losses. If this fight can be brought up a level for the conference tournament, they could pull some real upsets.

“I think right now, it’s getting rest, recovery and recharging,” Tran said. “I think we’ve put in the work all the way up to this point and as soon as we recover, I think we’ll be ready to go.”

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com or on X @mason_ford2891.

