CSU softball bounces back, splits second doubleheader of week

Mason Ford, Staff Reporter
March 1, 2025
Collegian | Daryn Whitmoyer
Kaylynn English (28) hits the ball during the Colorado State University softball game against Texas A&M University Corpus Christi March 1.

Colorado State softball played their second doubleheader of the week Saturday, losing to Northern Colorado 7-3 before beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 12-4.

CSU started the day slow with a loss to UNC. Through this game it was clear the young team was still working to find the right synergy. The Bears applied steady pressure by scoring one or two runs almost every inning. The Rams were unable to match their scoring, only managing five hits and three scores through the game.

After their showdown with UNC, CSU was ready to turn things around against Corpus Christi. The Rams didn’t let the loss dampen their spirits and came into their second game ready to prove their talent.

“Yeah, I think we know how to make adjustments, and I think that’s something we learned how to do really well,” sophomore Jailey Wilson said. “So, I think going into the second game, we learned how to make our adjustments.”

CSU maintained a lead against the Islanders until the top of the fifth inning when the Islanders picked up two runs to gain a 4-3 lead. The Rams took this personally and proceeded to score eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The fifth inning scoring run began with a wild pitch from the Islanders, which led to Kyra Smith scoring a run. Things quickly went downhill from that point with the Rams stacking up eight runs with six hits.

“I think, we just stuck together more as a whole the second game,” first-year Karlie Cooledge said. “No matter what the inning was, no matter what the score was we were just up and just believing in each other the entire time.”

Going into the sixth, the Rams needed one run to end the game. They kept the Islanders at bay and prevented them from scoring in the top of the inning. When the Rams got up to bat, Lauren Stucky hit a single to right field and allowed Abby Edwards to score the final run to seal the game.

The second game of the day allowed CSU to stretch out and show what their young roster is capable of. Although there are still some weak points, the team is starting to shape up and find how to work together.

“I think the team is really starting to rely on each other,” coach Jen Fisher said. “We’re starting to play good defense. Pitchers are still, you know, gaining their confidence, and I think we got some good quality innings from a couple of our younger pitchers today.”

With so many new players, CSU has spent the season trying to find the right balance for the team. With games like the one against Corpus Christi Saturday, CSU has begun to show flashes of a great team in the making.

With strong attitudes and healthy amounts of potential, the Rams are looking to be much more dangerous by the end of the season. Once the team irons out their flaws, they might be a force to reckon with.

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @mason_ford2891.

