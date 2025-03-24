CSU Freeride melds big sends, artistry on slopes

To many, double black diamonds are an inconceivable spectacle. To freeriders, they’re a blank canvas.

In the world of collegiate skiing, Colorado State University’s Freeride club team represents something more radical than most traditional ski competitions. Founded in 2017, the student-led organization transformed from a small group of passionate first-year students into a competitive team that challenges the very definition of skiing. While many members strive to compete at the highest level, they know how to have a good time, too.

For those looking to connect with others interested in snow sports, CSU Freeride members encourage them to join. The thing attracting some, though, is tied to the sport its roots are embedded in.

Social Media Manager and team veteran Will Roberts understands where the nature of the sport of Freeride comes from as a competitor himself.

“(Founders of the sport) started having competitions in France and across the world on these gnarly, like, faces with just jagged rocks, jagged features, you know, ungroomed avalanche terrain,” Roberts said. “And, you know, they just had them send it off one at a time. And that’s how they figured out who the best skier was. And then it evolved into the circuit that is now the Freeride World Tour, which we ultimately are competing in the qualifier for the world tour.”

The team’s origin story is about as unconventional as its approach to skiing. What began as a casual gathering of college students has evolved into a sophisticated athletic program that blends technical skill, artistic expression and a deep passion for mountain sports.

The early members weren’t professional athletes or sponsored skiers but simply a group of first-years who shared a love for pushing the boundaries of what skiing could be.

Unlike groomed runs or carefully constructed competition venues, freeride competitions occur on completely natural, unmodified mountain terrain. The riders are scored based on a complex system that evaluates line choice, style, fluidity and technical control.

To a typical skier, getting down difficult terrain is the goal, but club president Taz Feldis has a different perspective.

“Imagine a fairly rowdy-looking double black run, completely untouched,” Feldis said. “Whatever you can do with that run, however fast you can go, however good you can look going down it — that’s the competition.”

This is where freeriding separates itself from other disciplines.

It thrives on adaptability, creativity and the ability to read a mountain in real time. Conditions shift constantly on the slopes, so what was powder in the morning might be ice by afternoon. And lines that seem smooth from a distance could conceal hidden dangers.

Photo courtesy of Ella PetersIt’s about reacting to the mountain as it is in that moment.

The judging process is as intricate as the skiing itself. Competitors receive a visual inspection of the venue the night before, typically through a single photograph. On competition day, they’re given a brief window to inspect the run, carefully studying potential routes and features without actually skiing them. Then, in a heart-pounding moment, each skier gets one run to showcase their entire skill set.

“The way those competitions work is so artistic,” Roberts said. “You get your venue, and the night before, they send you a picture. Then they get you up super early, before all the lifts open, and let everyone do an inspection run. You can’t hit any features. You’re just supposed to look for potential lines.”

This unique approach requires a different kind of athlete. For those looking to compete, the team’s baseline expectation is that members can confidently navigate double black diamond runs, creating a somewhat selective environment for serious mountain athletes.

Aside from just technical skill, freeride skiing is a mental game. Unlike traditional freestyle or racing events wherein athletes have multiple runs to refine their performance, freeride is a one-shot deal.

One run. One chance to put it all together. The pressure to execute a clean, fluid descent while navigating steep chutes, natural jumps and unpredictable conditions is immense. Those who can visualize their line, trust their instincts and adapt on the fly are the ones who rise to the top.

The team’s competitive structure revolves around the International Free Skiers Association circuit, touring through Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and surrounding states. They’ve developed a training approach that incorporates trampoline training, strength conditioning and mock competitions that prepare athletes for the mental and physical challenges of freeride events.

“We do practices every other weekend with professional coaching,” Feldis said. “We’re working toward getting people better at overall skiing and preparing for competitions.”

The women’s division of the team has been particularly transformative, fostering a woman-centered environment. Grace Smith, the head of the women’s group, works to build stronger relationships throughout the club in addition to improving technically.

“That is one of the big reasons that I joined the team, because (when) I sat down with all of these women, I was like, ‘Oh, I actually really connect with all these people,’” Smith said. “And I could totally see myself having fun and skiing with them. We also have the Valentine’s event that we do with Snowriders that also personally helped me join the team.”

These social connections translate directly into athletic performance after members become more comfortable and more willing to take the next step. The team hosts events like Intro to Rails at Copper Mountain, wherein woman members collectively learn and challenge each other. It’s an approach that recognizes skiing as a community on top of it’s existence as a sport.

“I’ve never experienced a ski community like this before,” Smith said. “Not only do we have a group of girls who ski just as hard as I want to, but we also have guys who are incredibly supportive. The entire team environment is just amazing.”

The team’s success speaks to their approach.

This season alone, they’ve secured five top-five finishes, with some members ranking in the top 50 in regional competitions. But for CSU Freeride, success clearly isn’t just about winning.

“Freeride has been everything to me since freshman year,” Roberts said. “I wasn’t even that good at the time. I was struggling to keep up, falling down while everyone was 100 yards ahead of me. But over time, by skiing with people who are that good, I pushed myself to get better.”

Despite operating on a tight budget — with dues around $110 per season, which is lower than those of some other teams — Freeride has cultivated relationships with local sponsors and fostered a tight-knit community that extends beyond skiing. Local businesses like On the Edge Tuning and Salt Road Brewing have become crucial partners, providing support that goes beyond financial assistance.

Freeride’s relationship with other campus organizations, particularly Snowriders, demonstrates the team’s collaborative spirit. What began as a friendly rivalry has transformed into a supportive partnership, with members from both groups frequently skiing together and supporting each other’s events.

“I see myself in a lot of these freshmen coming in,” Feldis said. “The senior officers (back then), what they did for the community and the trips they organized and everything they put together, that allowed me to grow and allowed me to meet people I know. (I) see myself doing that and helping out these newer generations of kids coming in, and they get to experience the same thing. That’s the most rewarding, the best part of it.”

As the team prepares for upcoming competitions, they embody a mindset that transcends traditional athletics. There’s certainly nothing like staring down a treacherous, rocky slope and wondering how to most creatively perform.

