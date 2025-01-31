Founded 1891.

CSU women’s basketball unable to maintain pace against Air Force

Devin Imsirpasic, Staff Reporter
February 1, 2025
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Emma Ronsiek (#21) looking to her teammates deciding the next play Feb. 1. Emma and her teammates wore jerseys with cancer survivors’ last names to raise cancer awareness.

A 3-point shooting barrage was too much for Colorado State to overcome.

CSU women’s basketball fell 75-71 to Air Force during Saturday’s Fight Like A Ram matchup, where the Falcons were too dynamic on offense for the Rams.

AFA shot 7-of-9 from three in the first half and finished 11-of-19 — including some devastating shots in the second half that spoiled any chance of a Ram comeback.

“Air Force played unbelievably well, shot it lights out, but we lacked a fair amount of discipline tonight,” coach Ryun Williams said. “Which is very discouraging, and it proves too that you (have) got to really be on your game to win.”

Emma Ronsiek led all scorers with 27 points — her second-highest scoring total of the season — and was joined by Hannah Ronsiek and Hannah Simental who each chipped in 12 points of their own.

Despite a great scoring night from the team’s top player, CSU lacked the collective effort that could have prevented it from trailing for a large portion of the game.

“I think it can be simply put that they outworked us and outplayed us — I feel like the entirety of the game,” Emma Ronsiek said. “We were playing from behind, but also mentally I thought we were, which just didn’t help our case whatsoever. I think that was a lot of a mental game.”

The Rams trailed 35-32 at halftime, not being able to take the lead or tie the game at any point during the second, as the Falcons continued to weather any potential scoring runs the Rams went on.

“I just feel like we weren’t able to get stops,” Hannah Ronsiek said. “There were times where our offense did get stagnant, but I think it came down to just not being able to guard.”

AFA was led by guard Milahnie Perry, who constantly gashed the Rams defense by slashing to the rim, where she racked up a large majority of her 23 points.

“(Perry) is legit,” Williams said. “I mean, she is better than anyone we got, and our kids knew that.”

Perry’s ability to break down the defense and create open shots for others was the main reason why the Falcons shot so well, allowing guard Jo Huntimer to hit five 3-pointers to go along with four from Madison Smith.

“The rotation piece is, for the lack of a better word, annoying,” Emma Ronsiek said. “I thought tonight we were just there, and then it was one person that was a little bit off. And when you have a team that is hot, you can’t be a little bit off — you have to be in the right gap, the right spot the entire possession.”

The Rams kept the game close, cutting the lead to as close as two in the fourth quarter. Devastating fouls from CSU and late shot-clock jumpers were the final dagger for AFA to put the game away.

“We are a disciplined team, and we execute quite well, but that apparently went out the window,” Williams said. “It’s 40 minutes of things that you can control, that we really emphasize, and are good at most nights. And this was a night where we just lost our way in quite a few areas.”

With this loss, CSU falls to 15-7 on the season, dropping its conference record to 6-3.

The Rams will hit the road for a quick turnaround as they face New Mexico at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

“We’ve got a short turn around and we’re gonna play another team that’s going to try and drive it down our throats on Tuesday night,” Williams said. “We’ll lick our wounds here for a little bit and come back in and practice.”

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter at @DImsirpasic

