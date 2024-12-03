CSU football earns 9 All-Mountain West awards in 2024

Following the conclusion of Colorado State football’s regular season, Jacob Gardner was selected to the 2024 All-Mountain West Football First Team. Eight other players were honored with either second team or honorable mention awards. Of the nine players, five will be graduating and moving on from CSU next year.

Gardner was consistently ranked among the best centers this season and was the highest-ranked center in the Group of Five according to Pro Football Focus’ most recent player rankings. Throughout 329 pass-blocking snaps, he only allowed three quarterback pressures and zero sacks. The veteran lineman is also currently on the Rimington Trophy watchlist, which is awarded to the player considered the best center in college football for a given year.

Ad

Offensive lineman Drew Moss garnered second-team honors and offensive lineman Aaron Karas received an honorable mention. CSU’s offensive front has consistently been a bright spot in a new ground attack strategy, which led to the most wins for the program since 2014.

Linebackers Buom Jock and Chase Wilson also received second-team honors. This is the first award of its kind for Jock and the second for Wilson, who both combined for 191 total tackles.

Defensive backs Henry Blackburn and Dom Jones got their recognition with honorable mentions after helping a CSU defense to fifth among MW schools in both overall rushing defense and pass-defense efficiency.

Defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke and running back Avery Morrow surprised this year, both earning honorable mentions. In his first full season, Kirschke had 5.5 sacks and 34 total tackles along with two forced fumbles and an interception. Morrow averaged 5.8 yards per carry on his way to 956 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.