The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU football earns 9 All-Mountain West awards in 2024

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
December 3, 2024
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
The Colorado State University team walks to the sideline during the CSU football game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

Following the conclusion of Colorado State football’s regular season, Jacob Gardner was selected to the 2024 All-Mountain West Football First Team. Eight other players were honored with either second team or honorable mention awards. Of the nine players, five will be graduating and moving on from CSU next year.

Gardner was consistently ranked among the best centers this season and was the highest-ranked center in the Group of Five according to Pro Football Focus’ most recent player rankings. Throughout 329 pass-blocking snaps, he only allowed three quarterback pressures and zero sacks. The veteran lineman is also currently on the Rimington Trophy watchlist, which is awarded to the player considered the best center in college football for a given year.

Ad

Offensive lineman Drew Moss garnered second-team honors and offensive lineman Aaron Karas received an honorable mention. CSU’s offensive front has consistently been a bright spot in a new ground attack strategy, which led to the most wins for the program since 2014.

Linebackers Buom Jock and Chase Wilson also received second-team honors. This is the first award of its kind for Jock and the second for Wilson, who both combined for 191 total tackles.

Defensive backs Henry Blackburn and Dom Jones got their recognition with honorable mentions after helping a CSU defense to fifth among MW schools in both overall rushing defense and pass-defense efficiency.

Defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke and running back Avery Morrow surprised this year, both earning honorable mentions. In his first full season, Kirschke had 5.5 sacks and 34 total tackles along with two forced fumbles and an interception. Morrow averaged 5.8 yards per carry on his way to 956 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
A player in a white jersey dances in the endzone while players in black jerseys walk away.
Wellington football’s wings clipped in 2A state championship loss
A group of smiling woman volleyball players hold a banner reading "Champions" in a gymnasium.
Collegian roundtable discusses CSU volleyball postseason awards
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell yells to players during practice April 4, 2023. Norvell is the 24th head football coach at CSU and previously led the University of Nevada Wolf Pack from 2017-2021. The 2023 season will be Norvell's second leading the Rams.
2025 CSU football transfer portal tracker
More in Football
A large group of football players and coaches in white and green Colorado State uniforms pose for a photo.
CSU football mounts 4th-quarter comeback to best Utah State, ending regular season in storytelling fashion
a player in green and gold pushes a player in a white, brown and yellow uniform on the football field
CSU football eyes redemption, senior honor in Utah State showdown
A man in a gray hoodie wearing a headset shouts and points at football players in white and green.
CSU football fails to meet expectations, loses to Fresno State in biggest game of season
More in Homepage
A graphic of a newspaper with a coffee mug next to it.
Seymour: Print newspapers still deliver importance to communities
Photo of a basketball player in a white uniform jumps to throw a ball into a hoop.
CSU basketball’s Ethan Morton finds impact beyond boxscore
Photo of CSU Army ROTC member standing on the Canvas Stadium field below the stands.
CSU's ROTC reinforces tradition, dedication to U.S. military
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.