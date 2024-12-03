2025 CSU football signing day tracker

The official signing day for football officially opened Dec. 4. Here is a comprehensive list that will be updated as more recruits officially announce their commitment to play for Colorado State football.

Clarence Taylor: The wide receiver out of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, signed with CSU Dec. 4 as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches and has breakaway speed. Taylor was a four-year varsity player, tallying 2,560 yards on 119 receptions and reeling in 35 touchdowns. Taylor had 20 offers, choosing CSU over schools like Cincinnati, Liberty and Vanderbilt.

Caden Branston: The 6-foot-2 defensive lineman signed with CSU as a three-star recruit out of Peoria, Arizona, Dec. 4. Branston finished his high school career with 92 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in 27 games played on varsity. Branston had five offers and signed with CSU over schools like Iowa State, Washington State and Arizona State.

D’Angelo Hagans Jr.: The 6-foot defensive back signed with CSU as a three-star recruit out of Las Vegas Dec. 4. Hagans Jr. played three years on varsity as a wide receiver as well as a defensive back. On the offensive end of things, Hagans Jr. finished with 1,266 yards on 85 receptions and 13 touchdowns. On the defensive side of things, Hagans Jr. had 59 tackles, five interceptions and 15 passes defensed. He had nine offers, picking CSU over schools like Utah, Fresno State and UNLV.

John Smith: The 6-foot-2 defensive back signed with CSU as a zero-star recruit out of Baytown, Texas Dec. 4. Smith was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and track. His only other offer was to play at UTSA.

Jackson Murray: The 6-foot-1 defensive lineman signed with CSU as a three-star recruit out of Scottsdale, Arizona, Dec. 4. Murray finished his high school career with 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 36 games played. Murray had eight offers, signing with CSU over schools like Air Force, Army and Idaho.

Brock Camp: The 6-foot-5 tight end signed with CSU as a three-star recruit out of Columbia, Missouri, Dec. 4. Camp caught 62 balls for 829 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons. His senior stats have not yet been updated. Camp had five offers, signing with CSU over schools like Northern Iowa, Kent State and Eastern Illinois.

Antoine Martin Jr.: The 5-foot-11 wide receiver signed with CSU as a three-star recruit out of Houston on Dec. 4. Martin Jr. caught 60 passes for 1,264 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. Martin Jr. had 13 offers, signing with CSU over schools like Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and Kansas State.

Cannon Valenzuela: The 6-foot-3 linebacker signed with CSU as a three-star recruit out of Jacksboro, Texas, Dec. 4. Valenzuela played both receiver and linebacker, going for 2,562 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Valenzuela had 208 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five interceptions. Valenzuela’s stats haven’t been updated to reflect his senior season. He had 10 offers, signing with CSU over schools like Texas State, Houston and Army.

Kentez Allen: The 6-foot-2 offensive lineman signed to CSU as a three-star recruit out of McDonough, Georgia, Dec. 4. Allen had three other offers from Army, Georgia State and Hampton.

Sione Netane: The offensive lineman out of Mountain View, California, signed with CSU Dec. 4 as a three-star recruit. He stands at 6 feet, 3 inches and currently weighs 350 pounds. Netane was a two-way player in high school. He received four offers, choosing CSU over Air Force, Arizona State and Army.

Javion Kinnard: The running back out of Nashville, Tennessee, signed to CSU on Dec. 4 as a zero-star recruit. He stands at 5 feet, 8 inches and currently weighs 165 pounds. Kinnard was a four-year varsity player, going for 4,139 scrimmage yards off 336 touches. The dual-threat back was a three-sport athlete and received 16 offers, choosing CSU over schools like Ole Miss, Toledo and Marshall.

Nathan Sutcliffe: The punter out of Buninyong, Victoria, Australia signed to CSU Dec. 4. He stands at 6 feet, 6 inches and weighs 245 pounds. Sutcliffe grew up playing Australian rules football and only received one offer.

Dylan Freebury: The kicker out of Palos Verdes Peninsula, California, signed to CSU Dec. 4. He stands at 6 feet and currently weighs 175 pounds. Freebury was a two-year varsity player, making 11 field goals and going 78-of-84 on point-after attempts with a career long of 47 yards. The three-sport athlete was rated as the No. 17 kicker by Chris Sailer and received his only offer from CSU.

