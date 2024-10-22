The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU swimming falls short against Wyoming in competitive duel

Mason Ford, Staff Reporter
November 8, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Tess Whineray swims the 200 yard backstroke during Colorado State University’s meet against Washington State University at Moby Pool Oct. 18. Whineray won this race. WSU won the meet 141.5 – 120.5.

Colorado State swim fell short of a win against Wyoming on Friday. The Rams used the 159.5-140.5 loss as a learning experience to reflect on what needs to change moving forward.

The Rams put up a valiant fight, but ultimately fell short where it mattered. However, the devastating loss against the rival Cowgirls has left the team feeling invigorated.

Ad

“I think we’re just ready for the next meet,” junior Lexie Trietley said. “We’re not going to forget this loss, but we’re going to move on and focus on what’s ahead because this is in the past now. All we can do is get better and push ourselves and fix what went wrong.”

Trietley had an exceptional meet individually. She claimed first place finishes in back to back events in the 50 and 100 free, swimming 23.22 and 50.60 respectively. Trietley has been a reliable weapon all season who has overcome tough competition and finished her races strong.

Trietley was also a part of both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay teams. The medley team, consisting of Trietley, sophomore Tess Whineray, senior Katie Flynn and junior Erin Dawson, began the meet by winning for the team with a time of 1:43.11. This team has consistently placed first all season and did not stop that trend for this duel.

The 400 free team lost their race by .18 seconds with a close race all the way until the end. That race was a fitting reflection of much of the duel: the Rams came close but ultimately fell short.

“The bottom line is wining those small touch outs,” coach Christopher Woodard said. “The difference between fourth and fifth doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s a two-point swing. If you get four of five of those in a race, all of a sudden we’re winning.”

The team struggled with small victories across the board. Although they placed first in a lot of the races, they struggled getting small wins to add points to the team. As Woodard emphasized, it is the small touch outs that really win or lose the duel.

The dual still had plenty of moments and players that really shined and showed what this team is capable of.

Junior Azalea Shepard was one of those athletes who stood out in this duel. After a fourth place finish in the 50 free and a 10th place in the 100 free, she came into the 100 fly invigorated and ready to prove something. She succeeded in proving her ability when she pulled through with a first place finish with a time of 57.28

“I just told myself that you don’t have to feel good to swim fast,” Shepard said. “We may be tired right now and sore, hurt or sick but just remember that you don’t have to feel good to swim fast and really push your body to its absolute max. I just love doing that and it really paid off.”

Ad

Shepard was ecstatic about her late win and it created a momentum shift of the mood of the whole team; following Shepard’s win, senior Maisy Barbosa and Dawson claimed first and second in the 200 individual medley with times of 2:05.48 and 2:05.66 respectively.

Dawson was a swimmer who had a great night despite the loss. Aside from previously mentioned wins, she put up an incredible fight to win the 500 free, lagging behind at the beginning, Dawson clawed her way to first place with a close finish and a time of 4:59.69.

Another athlete who put up a phenomenal performance was Whineray. She placed first in both the 100 and 200 back events. Providing big victories in those events is her specialty and this duel was no exception.

Although the duel ended in a loss, the coaches and players were able to recognize where they fell and are looking to patch those holes in their performances.

“We’re going to have to come face some tough realities,” Woodard said. “We can’t win in an event and then come in fifth.  We have got to put up some more depth in some of those events, and we have very very capable athletes and I believe in them and I know they can be there.”

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @mason_ford2891.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
a player in a white tank top uniform shoots a ball while a player in black and red tries to block
Nique Clifford, Kyle Jorgensen pop clutch in CSU men's basketball nail-biter win over Tennessee State
A woman in a white jersey jumps while throwing an orange ball in the air while a woman in a black jersey jumps with her at a sporting event.
Ronsiek sisters lead path to victory for CSU women’s basketball against Oregon State
Students dance in costumes under blue light on a stage.
CSU theater's 'Into the Woods' transports viewers through detail
More in Sports
A crowd of students in green. Some of them look pensive or nervous.
Cook: CSU football was always going to go bowling; it's stupid to think otherwise
A woman in a white jersey holds a basketball while a woman in a green jersey extends her arm up next to her. They are on a basketball court.
CSU women’s basketball perseveres through struggles, wins regular season opener
Kyan Evans takes the ball down the court.
CSU men's basketball soars to season-opening win over North Dakota
More in Swim and Dive
pool with 6 lanes, everyone swimming freestyle, crowd in the background
CSU swim shows out against Colorado Mesa in 1st win of season
Cartoon football players dressed as zombies and stormtroopers play on a spooky field with ghostly fans in the stands under a full moon.
Try these Halloween costumes inspired by CSU legends
A swimmer in a pink cap, goggles and a black swimsuit dives off blocks and into a pool.
CSU swimming sets records in home opener against WSU
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.