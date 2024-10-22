CSU swimming falls short against Wyoming in competitive duel

Colorado State swim fell short of a win against Wyoming on Friday. The Rams used the 159.5-140.5 loss as a learning experience to reflect on what needs to change moving forward.

The Rams put up a valiant fight, but ultimately fell short where it mattered. However, the devastating loss against the rival Cowgirls has left the team feeling invigorated.

“I think we’re just ready for the next meet,” junior Lexie Trietley said. “We’re not going to forget this loss, but we’re going to move on and focus on what’s ahead because this is in the past now. All we can do is get better and push ourselves and fix what went wrong.”

Trietley had an exceptional meet individually. She claimed first place finishes in back to back events in the 50 and 100 free, swimming 23.22 and 50.60 respectively. Trietley has been a reliable weapon all season who has overcome tough competition and finished her races strong.

Trietley was also a part of both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay teams. The medley team, consisting of Trietley, sophomore Tess Whineray, senior Katie Flynn and junior Erin Dawson, began the meet by winning for the team with a time of 1:43.11. This team has consistently placed first all season and did not stop that trend for this duel.

The 400 free team lost their race by .18 seconds with a close race all the way until the end. That race was a fitting reflection of much of the duel: the Rams came close but ultimately fell short.

“The bottom line is wining those small touch outs,” coach Christopher Woodard said. “The difference between fourth and fifth doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s a two-point swing. If you get four of five of those in a race, all of a sudden we’re winning.”

The team struggled with small victories across the board. Although they placed first in a lot of the races, they struggled getting small wins to add points to the team. As Woodard emphasized, it is the small touch outs that really win or lose the duel.

The dual still had plenty of moments and players that really shined and showed what this team is capable of.

Junior Azalea Shepard was one of those athletes who stood out in this duel. After a fourth place finish in the 50 free and a 10th place in the 100 free, she came into the 100 fly invigorated and ready to prove something. She succeeded in proving her ability when she pulled through with a first place finish with a time of 57.28

“I just told myself that you don’t have to feel good to swim fast,” Shepard said. “We may be tired right now — and sore, hurt or sick — but just remember that you don’t have to feel good to swim fast and really push your body to its absolute max. I just love doing that and it really paid off.”

Shepard was ecstatic about her late win and it created a momentum shift of the mood of the whole team; following Shepard’s win, senior Maisy Barbosa and Dawson claimed first and second in the 200 individual medley with times of 2:05.48 and 2:05.66 respectively.

Dawson was a swimmer who had a great night despite the loss. Aside from previously mentioned wins, she put up an incredible fight to win the 500 free, lagging behind at the beginning, Dawson clawed her way to first place with a close finish and a time of 4:59.69.

Another athlete who put up a phenomenal performance was Whineray. She placed first in both the 100 and 200 back events. Providing big victories in those events is her specialty and this duel was no exception.

Although the duel ended in a loss, the coaches and players were able to recognize where they fell and are looking to patch those holes in their performances.

“We’re going to have to come face some tough realities,” Woodard said. “We can’t win in an event and then come in fifth. We have got to put up some more depth in some of those events, and we have very very capable athletes — and I believe in them — and I know they can be there.”

