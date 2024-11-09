CSU football aspires to add hardware with victory over Wyoming

Every game counts, but the Border War is worth more than most.

For Colorado State football, the game against Wyoming is more than just another matchup: It’s another chance to redefine the team. After three straight years of falling short to their cross-border rivals, the Rams are ready to reclaim the boot. Currently on a four-game win streak and fighting for a Mountain West title, CSU enters the game fueled by the confirmation of their toughness.

While recent victories have emboldened CSU, UW poses a familiar challenge. The Cowboys may be struggling this season, but the rivalry’s intensity remains strong.

“We’ve got a chance to do something special.” –Jay Norvell, CSU football coach

“You always remember the games in November,” coach Jay Norvell said. “We want this to be a memorable one.”

A victory Friday wouldn’t just break UW’s current hold on the rivalry — it would inch the Rams closer to a Mountain West title, a goal that has felt distant in recent seasons. Norvell’s approach this week has been simple: focus, execute and “put the foot on the gas.”

Rivalry games have lately been disappointing for the Rams. CSU hasn’t defeated both Air Force and UW in the same season since 2015. This season, however, the Rams are positioned to do just that, having already toppled the Falcons in a decisive game.

“This was our preseason goal: to beat our rivals,” Norvell said. “We’re doing things that haven’t been done around here in a long time.”

The Rams will likely rely on their powerful, run-first offense, a strategy that has proven effective lately. CSU is averaging over 30 points per game during its win streak. This is largely due to standout performances from players like Avery Morrow, who has been a force late in games, and Dane Olson, whose relentless hustle has brought big plays and stability when CSU needed them most.

“We’re built for November,” Norvell said. “The way we’re playing, we’re ready for the weather, the wind, whatever comes our way.”

CSU’s special teams, which have been playing at a high level, could also prove decisive. A 60-yard field goal from kicker Jordan Noyes showcased just how effective the unit has been, and it even won him the Lou Groza Star of the Week Award.

The Rams’ victory against Nevada in week 10 came with a 2-0 win in the turnover battle, three field goals and a miraculous kickoff recovery for a touchdown. The Rams also dominated starting field position by 15 yards, a difference that made life easier for both their offense and defense.

“The drive start average is incredibly important,” Norvell said. “It’s a huge weapon for us and one of those things that can tilt the game.”

Individual players have also been key in the outcomes of recent games.

Despite limited opportunities, Olson heavily contributed to the win in Reno, Nevada. With a 43-yard reception and a crucial recovered fumble, he continued to find ways to make a difference when it mattered most.

“It’s been awesome,” Olson said. “I see the trust in the coaches — it builds up every day. They trust me more and more each day. And (I’m) just looking forward to more opportunities as they come.”

CSU has generated more trust in its entire team, but some games have been closer than they needed to be.

While CSU didn’t have to move the ball as much, it was still outgained by over 100 yards against Nevada. The Rams found themselves fending off a potential second-half comeback in which the Wolf Pack scored all of their points.

The game came down to capitalizing on each moment.

“In order to win games, you have got to be proficient on all three phases,” linebacker Chase Wilson said. “(Special teams) helps the offense out with field position, (and) it helps the defense out in the reciprocal field position.”

The Rams will continue to use every part of their team to triumph in their upcoming matchups.

UW may not be the team it once was, but that only amplifies the stakes. Norvell said he believes his players understand what this game means. After years of rebuilding and missed opportunities, the Rams are ready to embrace this chance and redefine the rivalry.

“We’ve got a chance to do something special,” Norvell said. “It’s time to write the next chapter.”

