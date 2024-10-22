Community, brotherhood push CSU men’s hockey to success

With many new additions to their roster, the Colorado State men’s hockey team has dreams of reaching nationals this season.

Returning star Alex Latkovski is a senior this year and plans to become a team leader for the fresh faces in the locker room.

As last season’s highest scorer, Latkovski has puck skills and an ability to perform under pressure that make him an extremely valuable asset to the team.

“I think he sees the ice very well,” coach Camden Lambert said. “He’s got very good hands, handles the puck well (and is) strong on his feet. He’s aggressive. So just all around, he knows the game very well. He’s got a good hockey IQ and a good sense of the game.”

“It’s such a special group of guys and just such a fun and competitive environment throughout the whole year.” -Christian Collins, hockey forward

Latkovski also has spots to fill on the team, as last year’s second- and third-highest scorers did not return this year. However, he hasn’t filled those scoring spots alone.

Alongside Latkovski are Christian Collins, Riley Hunt-Bahn, Justin Rudrow and Connor Pietrangelo. All four of them are on the path to beating their record for points scored this season.

Their skills on the ice and faith in the new players on the team have helped lead CSU to success — including beating long-time rival Colorado.

“Having a lot of new faces in the room this year is definitely going to be a struggle,” Rudrow said. “A lot of the younger kids that we brought in this year — they work really hard, and they’re going to give us a good chance to win some games.”

Currently 6-5-1-0, the Rams rank No. 5 in the men’s Division I Western Collegiate Hockey League, but for this team, winning isn’t everything.

This year, the team has a new motto: Build the culture. As a club team, the Rams thrive with the support of the Fort Collins community and CSU students.

“There’s a huge team emphasis on building up the program and making sure that our image in the community is really good,” Vice President Cameron Cromwell said.

This new motto emphasizes CSU’s appreciation for community and its efforts in creating a safe space for people to come enjoy a good hockey game. The team demonstrates this as they spend hours passing out flyers to students and inviting them to have some fun at home games.

The bond this team has created on the ice extends to the families and friends they made off the ice as well. They receive appreciation that’s demonstrated on campus and around town.

“We’re working hard every day so that when the weekend comes, we can put a good product on the ice for our fans,” Cromwell said. “We really want to be a staple for CSU students to be able to go and have fun.”

The hard work this team undergoes has provided the ultimate reward: the family and brotherhood they have created among each other.

The cost of being on the team, the hours the players put into games and practice, the classes missed for travel and more have all been worth it for these men.

“I’ve never thought twice about being a part of the team just because it’s so special,” Collins said. “It’s such a special group of guys and just such a fun and competitive environment throughout the whole year.”

Even against their toughest opponents and challenges, the teamwork and communication the Rams demonstrate on the ice shines.

After losing their past two games to Missouri State (6-6-2-0), the Rams will face off against the University of Central Oklahoma (2-6-0-0) 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 at Edora Pool and Ice Center.

While not at the top of the division’s standings, this weekend provides the team the chance to edge their way closer to the top of the board.

As this hockey season intensifies, the Rams aim for victory by utilizing their skill and comradery.

“We kind of trailed off at the end of last year,” Cromwell said. “But I think we’ve put the right pieces together this year.”

