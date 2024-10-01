The Student News Site of Colorado State University

CSU volleyball dominates Border War, remains undefeated in Mountain West

Sophie Webb, Staff Reporter
October 8, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Jordyn Tynsky (11), Kennedy Stanford (17), Karina Leber (42) and Malaya Jones (1) celebrate a play that ties them with Fresno State University Oct. 5. Colorado State University won 3-1.

The infamous Border War returned to Moby Arena Tuesday night, but Colorado State volleyball swiftly asserted their dominance for the second year in a row. 

The teams were neck and neck, each just two points away from taking the set. Colorado State could not clean up their side of the court, losing the first set.

The University of Wyoming should hang on tightly to that moment, as that was the only time CSU would let Wyoming shine for the rest of the match losing the final three sets (23-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21). 

“They are a really functional team with a lot of great players in different positions,” coach Emily Kohan said. “I was really proud of the way we covered and give our hitters some confidence to keep swinging, and servers got after it too.”

Despite a rocky start, CSU made a clean finish, part of the reason being Malaya Jones, a rock for the team who managed to stay consistent even when errors crept their way onto CSU’s court. 

Overall, CSU knew how to come at a game and attack with strength. The Rams hit 0.112 better than Wyoming with a 0.297 hitting percentage. Jones was the team leader in kills, having five more than second place. 

“I think I just really tell myself over and over, ‘You have to give to your team so that we can be successful,” Jones said. “I think it just means so much to me, so that’s why I like really push it in the court.”

With a strong start of out of the gate, CSU had confirmed its win within the first few points, maintaining energy both on and off the court. That was until Wyoming began to take some points back, then some more, causing the Rams to call timeouts regardless if they were winning or not. 

Not only did happen in the first set, but the second and third as well. Nothing like a good case of court déjà vu to make spectators wonder: this again? 

“It was not our prettiest volleyball, but I respect the fact that we were able to kind of recompose ourselves after that first set and figure out how to compete,” Kohan said. “We started having a little better timing and block lineups and slowing down some of their hitters, and then that makes the floor defense job a little bit easier.” 

The fourth set fully belonged to CSU; it finished off the match strong, keeping up its undefeated conference record, now 5-0.

Right with Jones swinging away at Wyoming defense was Naeemah Weathers, who was second in kills for CSU at 12 and hitting .500, yet she was not just a leader skill-wise. 

“(My teammates) have told me that I’m like an Energizer Bunny, they’ve told me that I just never stopped bouncing around,” Weathers said. “It’s super fun to be able to be that person for them, and I hope I can be that person for them for the rest of my career here.”

Energy is just as important as skill on the court, whenever Weathers steps on the court, it is evident that a smile is wide on her face as she hypes up her teammates. 

That is not only seen by her teammates when she is cheering them on, but by her fans. Groups of Weathers’ supporters always line up to talk or even just get a hug from her post-game. 

“The middle schoolers have come up to me and they’ve been like, ‘We have a chant: Be like Nemo,’” Weathers said. “I think it’s pretty cool to be a role model with your affect in the way that you play. It’s actually really sweet, so I’m super excited that I get to do that too.” 

With these team leaders lifting up the court in multiple aspects, it helps the Rams prepare for their next game against Boise State, who is ranked second nationally for service aces per set. 

If CSU plans on continuing to keep its winning streak, the team will need to focus on not letting the opposing team sneak back during the middle of the set and instead remain in that locked mindset whilst minimizing errors. 

“We just have to be a little bit more consistent and quicker with our blocking adjustments, I think that that’s where we can work on especially with a heavy hitter,” Jones said. “(We need) to start keeping up with surface pressure, that’s what really is making us one of the top teams in the conference.” 

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.