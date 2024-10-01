CSU football primes for San Jose State air assault in week 7

Colorado State football is getting a chance to set the record straight.

CSU kicks off conference play in week seven at Canvas Stadium against San Jose State, a team known for its passing attack. The Rams are coming off a season-best performance against Oregon State in which they fell 39-31 in double overtime. With the return of key players and a fresh start in Mountain West competition, CSU looks to transition into their peak midseason form.

Maintaining healthy players is a step in that process. Wide receiver Tory Horton and defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth both returned from multiple-game absences last week and made immediate impacts. Horton finished with 158 receiving yards, while Gatkuoth had a forced fumble and two tackles off of a limited 25 snaps.

“Tory was fantastic,” coach Jay Norvell said. “Horton looked like his old self out there. Our offensive line is probably playing as well as any offensive line I’ve ever had. … The nucleus of our team is starting to come together, and it’s coming together at an important time.”

CSU’s offensive line was on display in week six. The Rams have been running effectively in the past few weeks, but pass protection will be key in their next matchup.

SJSU totaled 327 passing yards last week in their victory against Nevada, and they currently rank No. 8 in the NCAA passing offense. The Rams’ defensive backs will have to focus more on the opposing wide receivers compared to last game, in which they were required to step up and hit.

After leading CSU in tackles against OSU, Dom Jones knows there’s still a lot of football left to play.

“For us, it’s just all about opportunity and perspective,” Jones said. “We have everything — all our goals are still out there in front of us, and it’s ours to take. That’s what we plan to do this week.”

The Rams started bringing it together in week six and hinted at a ceiling higher than they’ve performed so far. Communication woes and offensive penalties stifled scoring drives at times, but CSU turned out a decent showing otherwise.

Offensive lineman Tanner Morley played his part in setting up another successful rushing attack for the Rams.

“(The) main word that I’ve been using to describe us, to describe our team recently, has been ‘jelling,’” Morley said. “We’ve been jelling together up front, offensively and defensively, and especially with that quarterback-wide receiver connection.”

CSU put up their most productive passing performance last week, as quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 263 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The offensive line has remained one of the most consistent aspects of the Rams’ play this season.

So far, SJSU has averaged 409.6 yards and 35.4 points per game. Stopping the Spartans altogether seems unlikely, so offensive production will be a primary focus going into the matchup.

SJSU isn’t an unfamiliar foe, though, and CSU will look to recover from the loss they sustained against the Spartans the last time they played.

“There’s a sign of respect that you have for people that you play against,” Norvell said. “That familiarity is important, and it helps (in) preparing for them. I think we know the kind of team that we’re going to play and what we need to do to beat them.”

The Rams need to fix their own mistakes, but the Spartans have troubles of their own. SJSU finished their last match with seven penalties, totaling 75 yards.

The team that makes the least number of errors will have an advantage.

“We want to be like lions,” Norvell said. “A lion, when he’s not hunting, he’s resting and he’s recovering. But when he hunts, it’s all gas and no brakes. That’s the way we want to be. Every day we practice, we want to hunt. Every day we play, we want to play balls out.”

