CSU football readies arsenal ahead of Rocky Mountain Showdown

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
September 10, 2024
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Colorado State University football players celebrate a touchdown during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CU won 43-35.

The Rams are the talk of the town.

Colorado State football flourished at home last week. Next up is Colorado — a team with potent star power and one of the most polarizing narratives in all of college football.

“They have a lot of talented players and experienced coaches. The team that is prepared, that plays the best on Saturday and (that) makes the least amount of mistakes will win the game.” –Jay Norvell, CSU football coach

This week’s matchup, the Rocky Mountain Showdown, will be the first game ever played in Canvas Stadium against CU. The last time these two teams clashed in Fort Collins was 28 years ago in 1996. It could also be the only time many of the current players face the Buffs, as they aren’t set to play again for four years.

All these factors point to a significant potential victory for the athletes in green and gold. The Rams finally have home field advantage in what could turn out to be a defining game for their young season.

“It should be a yearly tradition,” CSU defensive back Jack Howell said. “Last year was super fun, and the world got to see a really good football game between two good teams.”

Looking back to week two, the Rams showed how good they can be and exceeded expectations in many facets. The run game was dominant, the defense tackled well and CSU came out on top.

Unfortunately, star wide receiver Tory Horton left the game early with an injury, but coach Jay Norvell said he thinks Horton will be available to play. The Rams will need every edge, as last year’s rivalry matchup came down to the wire.

“We lost a double overtime game where we had 18 penalties … (and) four turnovers — two in the red zone,” Norvell said. “We had three touchdowns called back. I think we have a much more mature team. I think we’re wiser, and I think we have a better plan.”

Going into week three, the emphasis is on diligence. Containing the explosiveness of CU is exactly what Nebraska did in week two and exactly what CSU needs to do to win. The Rams’ secondary will face Travis Hunter, one of college football’s best playmakers, and LaJohntay Wester, a quick twitch receiver with great speed.

However, CU’s offensive line showed how porous it can be last week, which left quarterback Shedeur Sanders little time to throw. The Buffs got skunked in the first half and hardly fared better in the second. With CSU defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth unlikely to return from injury, the pass rush could be up to younger players.

“It’s so important — the development of kids like Kenyon Agurs and Gabe Kirschke,” Norvell said. “Those guys are going to continue to get opportunities. We (have) got to do a great job with our pass rush.”

Suppressing the Buffs’ offense is one thing, but scoring points is always a priority. The Rams’ offensive line and Jacob Gardner played well against UNC, which surely contributed to their success on the ground. However, CSU will likely have to take to the air more in this matchup.

“The other team needs to respect both sides of the play call,” Gardner said. “This being our third game going in, every season you can expect that.”

For the offense, finishing every drive will be key. The first true offensive possession against UNC ended on the 2-yard line and resulted in a field goal. Even with three opportunities from 2 yards out, the Rams were stifled.

The offense performed well otherwise. Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi didn’t necessarily shine, but he did have a 40-yard bomb to Caleb Goodie for a touchdown. Norvell said the team totaled over 180 yards after contact, displaying the grit and physicality of the Rams. 

With the first glimpse of a positive season on the line, CSU will have to outdo their performance against the Bears to secure their second win. The implications of this matchup go beyond that of any normal game.

“We have a lot of respect for Colorado,” Norvell said. “They have a lot of talented players and experienced coaches. The team that is prepared, that plays the best on Saturday and (that) makes the least amount of mistakes will win the game.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

