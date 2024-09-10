The Student News Site of Colorado State University

CSU football dissolves into disaster in front of record crowd, loses to CU

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 14, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) looks for a player to throw the ball to during the Rocky Mountain Showdown between CSU and University of Colorado Sept. 14. CU won 28-9.

As the game droned on, the faces of all 40,099 people in a record-setting Canvas Stadium crowd quickly faded from glee to gloom.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown waited 28 years to make its return to Fort Collins in what was a highly anticipated bout between the only two Football Bowl Subdivision squads in the state. Any hope for a Colorado State football win quickly faded into despair in the 28-9 onslaught, courtesy of Colorado.

Ram fans should take the first quarter, hold onto it and try to forget the rest because this was a game that is sure to leave a sour taste in anyone’s mouth who ever uttered the phrase ‘I’m proud to be a CSU Ram.’

There’s not much to spin positively for CSU. The offense lacked identity and the defense lacked any hope at stopping the high-powered CU engine.

“We just weren’t good enough tonight,” coach Jay Norvell said. “Little disappointed in the turnovers that we had and disappointed in the penalties.”

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has started the season throwing three interceptions to one touchdown. Saturday night, one of those interceptions happened right off of a big CSU defensive stop to begin the third quarter.

Backed up in his own end zone with a chance to regain some momentum, Fowler-Nicolosi threw across his body — something every coach will advise against — leading to an interception and crushing any hope for a comeback campaign.

“Whenever I set our defense behind the chains and put us behind schedule, it’s unfortunate and it takes a toll,” Fowler-Nicolosi said. “But it’s something I can learn from and capitalize on next week. But at the end of the day, there’s one turnover where it’s just mental error — no need for it.”

The untimely turnovers are something that Fowler-Nicolosi has struggled with his entire collegiate career. This season, there was hope that he would be able to turn those around, and although that is something that has failed to come to fruition thus far, Norvell maintains his confidence that things will change for the better for the redshirt sophomore.

While certainly there were points where the offense set the defense “behind the chains,” there were also points where the Rams defense struggled to get out of their own way. CSU has prided itself on playing clean and avoiding big penalties, but CSU had two resounding penalties that gave dwindling CU drives new life.

Andrew Laurich was called for roughing the passer after an incomplete pass that otherwise would have brought up a third-and-13. The other one came on a second-and-21 when James Mitchell was called for a face mask following a 16-yard run by Micah Welch.

“I think obviously penalties really hurt you,” Gabe Kirschke said. “I think we need to clean those things up. Obviously, we haven’t had a lot of penalties going into this game, but obviously emotions and stuff get into it.”

The turnover issues weren’t exclusive to Fowler-Nicolosi. After a promising drive, that could have put the Rams within two scores, Keegan Holles put the ball on the ground with goal-to-go. 

While the Rams proceeded to force their own fumble on the ensuing drive, it wouldn’t matter much as Fowler-Nicolosi had to throw the ball up on fourth-and-long, leading to a Travis Hunter interception.

“Those turnovers are killers,” Norvell said. “We weren’t good enough to consistently beat them man-to-man.”

On the contrary, that was something that Shedeur Sanders and Hunter had no issue doing. Each looked the part of the top-10 projected picks they’re expected to be in the NFL.

Sanders threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, completing 36 of his 49 attempts. Hunter was on the receiving end on 13 of those completions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

That assault through the air, was one of the biggest contributing factors in Norvell falling to 0-6 now in rivalry games as the CSU football head coach. It is, however, only September and the Rams have time to turn things around — something that has to be done.

“The good thing is we have a lot of season left, but we also have to look at where we have to prepare better to play in a game like this and to play well,” Norvell said. “And that responsibility falls on me and we’ll go back to work on that.”

There’s no way around the fact that the game concluded with disappointment clinging to the air. Now, the Rams will take 24 hours to wallow, before setting their sights on the task ahead.

The story now: how will CSU move forward from this, and can it light a fire and turn around the season?

“Lean on the things you trust in and the people you can abide in, is really what I’d say helps me get through it,” Fowler-Nicolosi said. “I mean it sucks, I’m not going to sit here and say it doesn’t suck. It’s a huge rivalry, emotional game. A lot went into it, so at the end of the day, yeah it’s tough, and it’s going to be tough to get over, but we got the boys. Lean on the boys and rally with them.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

