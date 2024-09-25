Canvas Classic starts off strong with intense Timnath, Wellington finish

High school football at Canvas Stadium continues to be a special time.

The third annual Canvas Classic returned to Colorado State University on Friday with the Timnath Cubs and Wellington Eagles kicking off the first leg of the doubleheader.

Wellington pulled out a hard-fought 15-14 win off of a touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 from quarterback Eli Lavelle to running back Cash Altschwager with under a minute left in the game. The Eagles went for the 2-point conversion to take the lead, and Altschwager ran in the eventual game-winning conversion.

Timnath had just under a minute to go down the field and potentially set up a game-winning field goal attempt, but free safety Seamus Pike sealed the deal with his game-winning interception on a fourth down try for Timnath.

“I had to go try my best to get that pick,” Pike said. “I saw the ball go up, and I just gave it my all to get it. Coach said ‘One team, one heartbeat’ and I can’t let him down.”

Coach Travis Peeples made the gutsy call to try the 2-point conversion while down 13-14 following Altschwager’s touchdown catch. With an easier chance to send the game to overtime with an extra point, Peeples wanted to ensure victory against their rival.

“No questions asked,” Peeples said. “Everyone is hurt, we put it in our best players’ hands. We knew we were tough, we knew we could do it, and we practiced that and they did it.”

Despite coming out with the win, it was not all smooth sailing for the Eagles. They committed five fumbles, three of those being recovered by Timnath, in an overall sloppy game on the offensive end.

Adding to the turnover issues, starting QB Tanner Gray went down with an injury towards the end of the first quarter after a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put the Eagles up 7-0. Lavelle came in after Gray went down, and was able to complete the comeback which included his game-winning touchdown pass to Altschwager.

“That wasn’t even a me play, that was all my quarterback Eli Lavelle,” Altschwager said. “He balled out, all credits to him. He put that ball right on the money, any longer and that DB picks it, so that’s not on me — that’s on Eli Lavelle.”

Lavelle threw a beautiful high-arcing pass towards the left corner of the end zone for a 10-yard TD pass, leading the ball perfectly over the hands of the defender and into the arms of Altschwager.

Wellington has now won three-straight games in the rivalry matchup against Timnath, as they remain the holders of the Boxelder Cup, which is given to the winning team each year.

“First class to sweep Timnath, a new tradition,” Altschwager said. “I’m feeling pretty god damn good about it. All week we’ve been talking about how we got to put it on them, and we never quit, and I’m just proud of my team.”

The run game, heavily including Altschwager, was a large emphasis for the Eagles in this game, as they continuously tired out the Cubs defense and were able to convert on their final possession that they greatly needed to come out with a win.

For the Cubs, QB Kyle Nelson put up a solid performance with a passing touchdown in the second quarter, and a fourth quarter punt return touchdown for wide receiver Davis Payne set up Timnath with a great opportunity to secure the win.

However, the Cubs seemingly ran out of gas at the end, as the Eagles put away the Cubs with a clutch performance from their playmakers on both sides of the field.

