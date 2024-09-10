Breaking: Utah State departs from Mountain West, joins Pac-12

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Utah State announced Monday afternoon that it will be leaving the Mountain West to join the migration of Colorado State and three other schools to the Pac-12.

Ad

The Aggies finished seventh in Mountain West football last year but excelled in other areas, particularly women’s volleyball and women’s soccer, in which they placed first and second, respectively.

Utah State football narrowly qualified for a bowl game last season with a record of 6-7. They competed in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Georgia State, in which they lost 45-22.

The initial migration, which was announced Sept. 12, consisted of four Mountain West schools: CSU, Fresno State, San Diego State and Boise State.

Now including Utah State and the original two Pac-12 schools — Washington State and Oregon State — the Pac-12 consists of seven members, needing just one more by 2026 to be considered an eligible conference by the NCAA.

Reach Will Engle at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.