CSU announces Rocky Mountain Showdown will not offer single-game tickets

The Rocky Mountain Showdown, one of the most intense rivalries that Colorado State football partakes in always promises to bring a lot of interest.

That theme continues after CSU announced there would be no single-game tickets available for purchase for the upcoming RMS on Sept. 14.

Ad

Instead there will be other packages available for purchase to obtain a ticket, including buying season tickets which start at $270 per ticket, or one of two mini packages, starting at $205, according to the press release.

The Green Plan includes games against: Northern Colorado, Colorado and San Jose State.

The Gold Plan includes games against: Colorado, UTEP and Utah State.

While there are no single-game tickets for purchase, there will be student tickets available to claim later this month, with more details to be released in the coming weeks, CSU athletics confirmed.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!