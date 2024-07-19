Top stories
CSU announces Rocky Mountain Showdown will not offer single-game tickets

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
August 1, 2024
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) dashes toward the sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CSU lost 43-35.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown, one of the most intense rivalries that Colorado State football partakes in always promises to bring a lot of interest.

That theme continues after CSU announced there would be no single-game tickets available for purchase for the upcoming RMS on Sept. 14.

Instead there will be other packages available for purchase to obtain a ticket, including buying season tickets which start at $270 per ticket, or one of two mini packages, starting at $205,  according to the press release.

The Green Plan includes games against: Northern Colorado, Colorado and San Jose State.

The Gold Plan includes games against: Colorado, UTEP and Utah State.

While there are no single-game tickets for purchase, there will be student tickets available to claim later this month, with more details to be released in the coming weeks, CSU athletics confirmed.

Damon Cook
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Milo Gladstein
Milo Gladstein
Milo Gladstein, Photo Director
Milo Gladstein is a fifth-year senior majoring in journalism and media communications. He is currently serving as one of the two photo directors for the 2o23-24 school year. Gladstein's work focuses on long-form stories diving deep into what it means to be human and sharing people's passion and story with the community. He did not begin as a journalism major and has worn many hats while at CSU. He began as a conservation biology major, moving to undeclared and then horticulture therapy before finally landing in the journalism department. He seeks stories about community members who are impacting the world around them in positive ways and shares those stories. Working at The Collegian has taught Gladstein about working on a team, how to develop a story and the best ways to present said stories. Most importantly, he has grown from a photographer into a photojournalist. As co-photo director, he hopes to pass that knowledge on to the next group of journalists rising through The Collegian. When not working at The Collegian or in class, Gladstein can be found reading a book or in the outdoors climbing, camping, exploring and getting lost in the mountains.


