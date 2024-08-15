Top stories
‘Champions bring championships’: CSU volleyball looks to finish what was left undone

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
August 16, 2024
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
The Colorado State University women’s volleyball team has one last cheer together before the game against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Sept. 30, 2023. CSU won 3-0.

Like a pie in a windowsill, the Mountain West trophy sat in the open with Colorado State volleyball slowly drifting toward it.

Unfortunately for the Rams, that window was slammed shut just before they could grasp it.

Colorado State’s loss to Fresno State in the championship game left several things: a tough pill to swallow, tape to be watched and, most importantly, a desire to go out and finish what was left unfinished in Las Vegas.

As the Rams once again look from the bottom up at the climb ahead, they can hold on to the fact that there are five returning starters from that championship runner-up squad, all of whom know what it takes to reach the peak.

“For this particular group, they have unfinished business,” coach Emily Kohan said. “We were one point away from winning that championship last year twice. … And every single time we were in those fifth sets last year — 13 of them — and those two match points at the end, we learned some lessons the hard way. But I think they’re showing up and doing all of the right behaviors to go and make that a reality, but we’ve got to earn it.”

The decision to return and chase those championship aspirations was unanimous for those fifth-year players.

Including outside hitter Kennedy Stanford, who didn’t have to mull over her decision at all.

“On the court and with CSU volleyball, it’s something that I’ve become very passionate about,” Stanford said. “And leaving last — I would not have felt comfortable leaving last year the way I did. So that wasn’t even an option. One way or another, I am leaving my stamp on this program, better than what last year was.”

The showing CSU put on last year was what fans have come to expect from the program.

That expectations have only intensified this season with the veteran presence the Rams have the fortune of rolling onto the floor each set. That was spoken by the selection of Emery Herman and Malaya Jones to the preseason All-MW team and the Rams being picked as the No.1 preseason team.

“The graphic that gets posted is something that was already set in our gym,” Kohan said. “It’s not surprising to us. Of course we want to be first in the Mountain West. That is what CSU volleyball always wants to be.”

Jones now heads into her redshirt senior year as one of the elite outside hitters in the MW.

Her journey has been nothing short of hard work, dedication and perseverance. The recognition that she and CSU has gotten in the preseason now only means that much more.

“It means everything,” Jones said. “It just shows me that all of my hard work over the years is really paying off, and honestly, it’s not enough. I always want more. It’s great to see the conference recognizing me for all the hard work I put in throughout the season. But it’s always more, more, more — how can I get better in every category?”

The unit the Rams could be this year warrants the hype they have received. Kohan compared this squad’s veteran experience to that of the 2019 team she trained as associate head coach — a group that finished 19-0 in conference play and ranked No. 23 at the end of the season.

One thing that will undoubtedly help the Rams potentially repeat that spectacle is once again opening up against several very good teams. A year ago, they played No. 10 Kentucky and No. 2 Stanford; this year, their season opens up with an exhibition against Creighton and then officially against Florida and Michigan State.

Preparing for those power conference teams brings both a unique challenge and an opportunity to go out there and play in games that rival the intensity of championships.

“What it teaches our team is that we are just as talented as those teams, and we can beat those teams, and … we can go to our conference and win the conference championship,” Jones said. “We want to play the best of the best — those are the most exciting games.”

When the best of the best are on the schedule this early, it can set a tone for the rest of the season.

In order to be competitive with those championship-caliber teams, CSU will have to build its own championship habits. Finding those habits on day one of the season, instead of day one of conference play, will put the Rams in a good spot to make another run.

“We’re playing for November,” Stanford said. “If we’re in the NCAA tournament, we need to be able to beat teams that are as big and as physical as (the) Floridas and Creightons. … Playing them now — it gives us a baseline of: We’re at that level, and we’re ready to do this.”

One thing is guaranteed for next season: CSU cannot win a championship without champions on its team.

From day one of the Kohan era, the goal has always been be to develop those champions.

“My personal mission statement when I took over for our program is building champions to win championships,” Kohan said. “We are chasing championship No. 23 for CSU volleyball. That’s a lot of championships, but understand the importance of the order of that mission statement: Building champions comes first. You build champions — it’s the natural thing for them to do to go win championships.”

About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
