Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Music thundered across the Lory Student Center West Lawn, now covered in snow, as students danced, chatted...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

Mya Lesnar’s journey to national title started with belief

Adam Gross, Staff Reporter
April 2, 2024
Courtesy+of+CSU+Athletics
Courtesy of CSU Athletics

Six years ago, Mya Lesnar didn’t believe she could throw shot put at the collegiate level. Now, she’s an NCAA champion.

On March 9, Lesnar threw 18.53 meters in Boston, making her the first woman to win an indoor track and field championship at Colorado State. Winning was the easiest part. Committing her life to a sport she didn’t know she’d be successful at was the most difficult thing of all.

Ad

“A lot of people told me, ‘Hey, if you stick to this, there’s something here,’” Lesnar said. “But you don’t really believe it until you until you do it — and you’re like, ‘Wow.’”

Lesnar’s first year at CSU didn’t go as well as she’d anticipated. Adjusting to a new campus after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and little competition gave Lesnar many obstacles to overcome.

“She’s the kind of person that has got the right mentality behind it. She’s got great genetics, great athleticism and great skills. She’s got everything that she needs to make it happen. Now, her journey just needs to start.” -Maggie Ewen, three-time NCAA track and field champion.

Lesnar decided to hit the weight room — hard. Her muscles grew and her confidence with them. By the start of her junior year, she reached the numbers professional throwers aim for.

“And that was a turning point — confidence in the weight room and confidence at practice,” Lesnar said. “Just knowing, ‘Hey, you know what? I can do this.’ And so I go out my first meet this year and PR.”

Lesnar set her shot put personal record at 18.50 meters in December 2023 at the Mines Alumni Classic. Two months later, she threw 19.10 meters and claimed a Mountain West championship title. Two weeks after that, she made history in Boston.

Lesnar’s early podium success in the 2018 Minnesota State High School League State Track and Field Championships didn’t matter to her. She didn’t believe she could be great. Instead, Lesnar said she was convinced she would play college volleyball. Her plans fell through when her attempts at getting offers came up short.

“I was waiting for some calls or schools to reach out, and I got nothing,” Lesnar said. “I was a middle hitter in high school. I was tall for the position. But girls won’t even look at you if you’re under 6 foot.”

Fortunately, three-time NCAA track and field champion Maggie Ewen came into Lesnar’s life.

Ewen, currently ranked fourth in the world for shot put, was a 2013 Minnesota state champion for shot put and discus and a thrower at Arizona State. She began training with Lesnar her sophomore year in private sessions under Ewen’s father. At the time, Lesnar didn’t realize she would follow a path strikingly similar to Ewen’s. Ewen’s leadership made throwing a heavy ball go from something Lesnar was just good at to something she fell in love with.

Ad

“I definitely expected that she was going to do impressive things,” Ewen said. “She’s the kind of person that has got the right mentality behind it. She’s got great genetics, great athleticism and great skills. She’s got everything that she needs to make it happen. Now, her journey just needs to start.”

Training with Ewen sparked a new belief in Lesnar’s mind. She told herself she was going to throw shot put at the professional level.

Even today, Lesnar said she credits her reason for throwing to the days of training with Ewen.

“It wasn’t until I met Maggie that I was like, ‘This is cool,’” Lesnar said. “She’s like a superhero to me. She’s strong and confident, and I want to be like that. … I want to throw with her one day. I want to be as good as she is and be one of the top girls in the world.”

In her junior year, Lesnar claimed the 2019 MSHSL State Track and Field Championships in shot put. From that victory, her journey started. She knew she had what it took to compete at the next level.

As a transfer from Arizona State, Lesnar said she thought she would be a Sun Devil her entire college career. One coaching change later, her plans changed as well. However, she still had options to explore once she decided to transfer. Even before Lesnar’s commitment to ASU, CSU’s Brian Bedard was the first coach to give her an offer.

“I got back in the transfer portal, and (Bedard) reached out,” Lesnar said. “That’s definitely a scenario where I’m like, ‘Listen, you never know who you’re going to be friends with.’”

The strong relationship between Lesnar and Bedard immediately flourished and provided her with the building blocks to be a successful thrower. Lesnar grew from questioning her abilities in her first year as a Ram to possessing an unwavering belief in herself to excel. Bedard watched firsthand as Lesnar made the necessary changes that ultimately led her to the national title.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Bedard said. “Last year, she struggled with getting too stressed out in competition. She just really improved her ability to stay relaxed, control her excitement level (and) not get distracted in competition. So that’s a testament to her and the work she’s put in to improve in those areas. … She’s become a more mature competitor.”

Ewen was the first to say Lesnar’s journey just needed to start. If Lesnar hadn’t made the decision six years ago to pursue a throwing career, she would never have stood atop the podium in Boston. With two more years of college eligibility, there is far more Lesnar can accomplish even before a professional career.

After Lesnar’s winning mark, the person who once didn’t think they’d throw at the collegiate level now proudly claims the title of national champion.

“A lot can happen when you believe in yourself,” Lesnar said.

Adam Gross can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @agrose_22

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Bottles of hot sauce are lined on shelves on the wall. Theres a doorway with a sign reading Vintage & Vinyl above it.
Old Town's new hot sauce hot spot fulfills dreams
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
1920s-inspired bookstore Blurred Words set to open in FoCo
Colorado State University guard Rashaan Mbemba (21) shoots the ball Nov. 10. After a tough game, CSU beat Wright State University 105-77.
International talent elevates Rams basketball to No. 13
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm restaurant, owned and operated by Jesse Doerffel, offers farm-to-table dining.
3 queer-owned businesses to support in Fort Collins
MaveRick Smith and YungRaccoon pose in the R Bar and Lounge in Fort Collins Nov. 13.
Local drag performers navigate stereotypes
A cartoon of three women tennis players standing next to each other holding their rackets.
CSU tennis players reflect on their sport's fashion history
More in Homepage
April Fools: Horoscopes April 1
April Fools': Horoscopes April 1
April Fools: Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools': Psychology undergraduates now required to provide counseling services
April Fools: ASCSU scraps democracy in favor of astrological decisions
April Fools': ASCSU scraps democracy in favor of astrological decisions
April Fools: 5 baby names so good, youll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
April Fools': 5 baby names so good, you'll time travel to make your parents rename you at birth
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation
April Fools: Amy Parsons private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swifts
April Fools': Amy Parsons' private jet emissions outdo Taylor Swift's
More in Sports
April Fools: Recent NCAA softball rule change has players perplexed
April Fools': Recent NCAA softball rule change has players perplexed
The main entrance of Moby Arena from Plum Street March 12.
April Fools': Niko Medved creates basketball players in lab under Moby Arena
Freshman Kyle Bigley celebrates after a shotput throw at the Jack Christiansen Invitational.
Rams battle weather, set records at Jack Christiansen Invitational
Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker
Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens dribbles the ball at the top of the arc against The University of Texas at Austin in the NCAA tournament March 21. CSU lost 56-44.
Looking back at best moments from CSU men's basketball season
Collegian File Photo
Unwavering support leads to success for CSU triathlon club


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *