Off the block: Erin Dawson wins 2 titles at MW championship

Qualifying for the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships is no small feat, but junior Erin Dawson made it look easy.

Over the four days of the Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships, Dawson achieved two crowns: the 500-yard freestyle and the 400-yard individual medley, meeting the B provisional time qualifications for the NCAAs. She also beat two school records for the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events.

Of course, her titles come along with gold medals to polish in the coming years and the title of Mountain West swimmer of the meet, but it seems the energy of championships also ignited a fire inside her for events not in her usual repertoire.

Junior Maya White, who held second in the 500 free in Colorado State’s record books, was expected to surpass former Ram Haley Rowley but stayed with her seed time of 4 minutes, 47.99 seconds, getting fourth in the event.

Otherwise, the championships were wildly successful for White. She attained a silver medal in the 1,650-yard free and swam the second-best time for the event in CSU swim history.

However, Dawson and White were not the only swimmers on the podium. Freshman Tess Whineray, with a time of 1:55.27 in the 200-yard backstroke, solidified a second-place spot at the MW championships and in CSU’s record book.

Another Ram who won a medal was sophomore Lexie Trietley. She jumped up the ranks in the 50-yard free and got third with a time of 22.73, just short of the 22.67 B provisional time for the NCAAs, which she was shooting for.

Personal bests aside, the CSU swimmers for the 400-yard medley and 800-yard free relays displayed immense teamwork by setting two new school records in the events.

The 400-yard medley relay contained Claire Wright, Lucy Matheson, Whineray and Trietley. The four got fourth in the event, pushing past the former school record of 3:39.50 set in 2017 with a time of 3:38.95.

Placing fifth in the 800-yard, Megan Hager, Anika Johnson, Matheson and Dawson achieved a school record of 7:17.16, cutting their seed time of 7:24.43 by seven seconds.

Through the titles won and school records broken, the Rams climbed up the ranks slowly but surely, achieving third in the championship with 897 overall points after starting the meet at sixth.

