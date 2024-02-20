Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire

Student trainer Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby, introducing him to new experiences and objects Nov. 5, 2023. I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him, Lee said. I was like, Thats the one.
CSU Right Horse Program rehabilitates, trains rescue horses

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

Off the block: Erin Dawson wins 2 titles at MW championship

Liv Sewell, Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Erin+Dawson%2C+Colorado+State+University+swimmer+in+the+200-yard+medley+relay+during+the+2023+Mountain+West+Swimming+%26+Diving+Championships+in+the+Campus+Recreation+and+Wellness+Center+Natatorium+at+the+University+of+Houston+Feb.+16.
Collegian | Tri Duong
Erin Dawson swims the 200-yard medley relay during the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 16.

Qualifying for the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships is no small feat, but junior Erin Dawson made it look easy. 

Over the four days of the Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships, Dawson achieved two crowns: the 500-yard freestyle and the 400-yard individual medley, meeting the B provisional time qualifications for the NCAAs. She also beat two school records for the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. 

Ad

Of course, her titles come along with gold medals to polish in the coming years and the title of Mountain West swimmer of the meet, but it seems the energy of championships also ignited a fire inside her for events not in her usual repertoire.

Junior Maya White, who held second in the 500 free in Colorado State’s record books, was expected to surpass former Ram Haley Rowley but stayed with her seed time of 4 minutes, 47.99 seconds, getting fourth in the event.

Otherwise, the championships were wildly successful for White. She attained a silver medal in the 1,650-yard free and swam the second-best time for the event in CSU swim history.

However, Dawson and White were not the only swimmers on the podium. Freshman Tess Whineray, with a time of 1:55.27 in the 200-yard backstroke, solidified a second-place spot at the MW championships and in CSU’s record book.

Another Ram who won a medal was sophomore Lexie Trietley. She jumped up the ranks in the 50-yard free and got third with a time of 22.73, just short of the 22.67 B provisional time for the NCAAs, which she was shooting for.

Personal bests aside, the CSU swimmers for the 400-yard medley and 800-yard free relays displayed immense teamwork by setting two new school records in the events.

The 400-yard medley relay contained Claire Wright, Lucy Matheson, Whineray and Trietley. The four got fourth in the event, pushing past the former school record of 3:39.50 set in 2017 with a time of 3:38.95.

Placing fifth in the 800-yard, Megan Hager, Anika Johnson, Matheson and Dawson achieved a school record of 7:17.16, cutting their seed time of 7:24.43 by seven seconds.

Through the titles won and school records broken, the Rams climbed up the ranks slowly but surely, achieving third in the championship with 897 overall points after starting the meet at sixth.

Ad

Reach Liv Sewell at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Liv_sewell22.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
The entrance to the Colorado State University Black/African American Cultural Center office is located on the third floor of the Lory Student Center Nov. 18, 2019.
Reviewing B/AACC's history as source of strength for students, community
Visiting veterinary student Juliana Renzi and Dr. Danni Scott perform an exam on a French bulldog at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital Feb. 26.
New bill would provide $50 million to CSU veterinary education program
Vogl: Your favorite slang terms originated from drag culture
Vogl: Your favorite slang terms originated from drag culture
Madame Web is unapologetically bad, forgettable
'Madame Web' is unapologetically bad, forgettable
Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music
Coast Contra puts on a show for Colorado State University students at their concert Thursday night in the Lory Student Center Theatre Feb. 22.
B/AACC fashion show celebrates Black joy
More in NCAA
Colorado State Womens Tennis player Radka Buskova bounces the ball in preparation of serving Feb. 25.
CSU tennis finishes short in Rocky Mountain Showdown loss
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
3 University of Wyoming swimmers die in US Highway 287 car crash
CSU track and field hopes to make history at MW championships
CSU track and field hopes to make history at MW championships
Colorado State University swimmers cheer for the last time during the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18.
Preview: Swim and dive heads to Mountain West championship
Courtesy of CSU Marketing and Communications
CSU's new interim athletic director: Who is John Weber?
Joe Parker, former athletic director of Colorado State University, speaks at a press conference Dec. 4, 2019. The subject of the conference was head football coach Mike Bobo taking a payout for the remainder of his contract.
Looking back at Joe Parker's tenure as CSU's athletic director
More in Sports
CSU indoor track team claims both men’s, womens MW titles
CSU indoor track team claims both men’s, women's MW titles
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role
Colorado State University player Joel Scott passes the ball to another player in the men’s basketball game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
'Fight Like A Ram' game ends with victory in Moby Arena
Cailyn Crocker gains possession of the ball during the Colorado State University basketball game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 17. CSU won 75-70.
CSU women's basketball gets revenge in nail-biter Border War
McKenna Hofschild pushes past San Diego State Universitys defense at the Colorado State University womens basketball game against SDSU Feb. 3. CSU won 82-50.
Around the MW: How top 6 women's basketball teams slot in
CSUs club figure skating team gathers around for a group photo during their club session at the Edora Pool Ice Center Feb. 10.
Gliding to greatness: CSU figure skating fosters family on ice
About the Contributor
Tri Duong, Co-Photo Director
Tri Duong is a fifth-year journalism student with a minor in chemistry and is profoundly intrigued by the art of documenting life one frame at a time. Duong was born and raised in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where reunification would one day bring about his family move to Loveland, Colorado, in 2007. For 14 years, his family was separated due to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Coming from a different country has given him a deeper insight to life and the way of being. In fifth grade, Duong discovered photography through an after-school class, which led to his journey to becoming a photojournalist today. Whether it is photographing the ordinary walks of daily life or the harsh rambles of the world, Duong will always adhere to a certain philosophy: The product must preserve the liveliness of a worthy moment in the truest and most authentic way possible, or else it is not life. Working for The Collegian, Duong aspires to bring storytellers and journalists to develop their inspiration of visual communication through an ethical scope. Documentation of fragile and vulnerable reality is fascinating evidence for existence; therefore, it is critical to respect the nature of its realness. In his free time, Duong takes an interest in beekeeping, bartending and traveling as a way to explore the vast unknown of this world. Duong hopes to learn more about the storytellers he comes by at work or school. Everyone carries with them a unique tale of experience, and it would be lovely to hear who they are and how they ended up here.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *