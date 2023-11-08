Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
The Rolling Stones impress fans with new album

The self-proclaimed world’s greatest rock 'n' roll band, The Rolling Stones, released a new album this...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Explosive freshman debut leads Rams football to victory

Will Engle, Staff Reporter
November 11, 2023
Colorado+State+University+Mens+Football+wide+reciever+Louis+Brown+IV+%284%29+races+forward+towards+University+of+Wyoming+defensive+players+Nov.+3.+CSU+lost+15-24.%0A
Collegian | Aria Paul
Colorado State University Men’s Football wide reciever Louis Brown IV (4) races forward towards University of Wyoming defensive players Nov. 3. CSU lost 15-24.

Justin Marshall hadn’t seen a single snap all season. He hadn’t rushed for a single yard, he hadn’t gotten tackled, and he certainly hadn’t accomplished a feat that hadn’t been touched in nearly 50 years.

That all changed in Colorado State’s 22-19 win over San Diego State. In Marshall’s debut for the Rams, he rushed for 119 yards, the first freshman to rush for more than 100 in their debut since 1974 when Ron Harris did it.

Ad

Marshall was ready to execute from the start.

“I was really hyped to get in the game,” Marshall said. “I really couldn’t wait to get the ball and show y’all what I could do.”

After a difficult, injury-filled season from CSU’s rushing squad, a standout game from Marshall was a glimpse of hope into what could be the key to the Rams offense as the final two games of the season approach. The team needs to win both if they wish to be bowl eligible.

Coach Jay Norvell had nothing but praise following Marshall’s performance.

“What can I say about Justin Marshall?” Norvell said. “I mean, kid that’s played in his very first game in college and to have over 100 yards rushing is really a credit to that kid. What an accomplishment. … We needed somebody to give us an extra step, an extra burst, and a little juice in our running game. I felt like we’re very close to making some big runs, and he just gave us a little something we haven’t had. (I’m) just really proud of him. I think he’s going to gain confidence from this performance and we need it. We’re going to have to run the ball here these next two weeks to win and he can help us do that.”

The Rams knew two things for certain coming into Saturday’s game: they needed to stop the Aztecs rushing game, and would desperately need to improve on their third quarter execution if they wanted to secure the win. 

Did they succeed? Well, kind of. 

The Rams held SDSU to 145 rushing yards, a crucial accomplishment for CSU’s defense, as the Aztecs have won 14 straight games when rushing for at least 200 yards. 

“That’s big, it’s important.” Norvell said. “It’s hard to do when you play these guys. These guys have been so good for so many years, (they’ve been) really good rushing the football.”

Ad

The bad news? CSU’s third quarter woes turned into full-blown second half woes. 

After going scoreless and rushing for less than 50 yards in the first half, the Aztecs came into the third quarter ready to fight. They started their attack with a six play, 71 yard drive that ended in a field goal after a crucial defensive stop by the Rams.

Offense and defense seemed to erode from that point on, with the Rams being outscored 19-7 throughout the rest of the game. After leading by as much as 19, the fourth quarter brought some much unwanted excitement for Norvell and the team.

On what looked to be a put-away drive for the Rams’ offense, a fumble by Vann Schield gave SDSU the ball with 8:34 left on the clock. The Aztecs marched down the field and made it a one-possession game after a touchdown. While the Rams were able to close it out with a victory, Norvell still wishes he had some opportunities back.

“I thought we had a couple chances offensively to kind of put some distance in between us and them and we didn’t quite do that.” Norvell said.

It wasn’t CSU’s offense that brought the first points of the contest. Instead, the Rams’ first strike came at the hands of Mohamed Kamara, who brought down SDSU’s Jalen Mayden in the Aztecs’ own endzone for a safety. It was Kamara’s first ever and CSU’s first since Sept. 26, 2015 against UTSA

“It’s always great to defer (and have the) defense play first and stop them.” Kamara said. “I love to go out there first. The safety was just a bonus.”

While Kamara’s safety was certainly the highlight of the Rams’ defense, the sack was far from the extent of Kamara and crew’s dominance, especially in the first half.

Holding the Aztecs scoreless for the first half of the matchup, Kamara and crew kept SDSU to 273 total yards and racked up three sacks, resulting in a total of 21 defensive yards. 

While CSU’s offense did account for the rest of the program’s points, it certainly wasn’t as perfect as the Rams hoped it would be. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi struggled to hit open targets all night, costing his offense precious easy yardage. Fowler-Nicolosi posted a 57% completion percentage, his second lowest of the season. 

“I thought Brayden played well,” Norvell said. “He missed a couple passes early. We had some guys in the first half (where) we really liked some of those plays and he was just a little off. … But, I thought he was smart with the ball, he protected the ball (and) he (was) making good decisions.”

The Rams will play their last home game of the season against Nevada at 1 p.m. Sat. Nov. 18.

Will Engle can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.
Leave a Comment


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *