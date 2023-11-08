Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

A protester in support of Palestine with their face covered by a shemagh holds a Palestinian flag behind their head during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver Colorado Nov.9.
Gallery: Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol

Editors note: Read the full article.

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

CSU volleyball clinches playoff spot with sweep

Will Engle, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
Colorado+State+University+outside+hitter+Annie+Sullivan+%282%29+and+middle+blocker+Naeemah+Weathers+%289%29+attempt+to+block+a+hit+from+The+University+of+New+Mexico+Lobos+Nov.+16.
Collegian | Avery Coates
Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) and middle blocker Naeemah Weathers (9) attempt to block a hit from The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 16. Sullivan and Weathers were both game leaders for CSU in kills with 16 and 10 respectively. This greatly contributed to CSU’s win over the Lobos of 3-0.

Colorado State knew when they walked on the court against New Mexico that the match was going to be a battle. 

Both teams were locked in a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain West, and the winner would have a serious advantage heading into the conference tournament the following week, including a potential bye from the first round.

Ad

With the help of a season-defining night from Annie Sullivan and great defensive execution, CSU refused to back down from the challenge, sweeping the Lobos (26-24, 26-24, 25-18) and clinching a playoff spot.

Coach Emily Kohan praised her team’s ability to step up and perform when the time demanded it.

“(Getting the win) is huge right, and to be able to do it in a sweep I think shows that our team was taking it seriously,” Kohan said. “We got put into those endgame situations in those first two sets and to be able to be mature servers when we started a little shaky from the service line when it mattered I think is what I’m proud of the most.”

Sullivan found her rhythm early and did not let up on the gas once. Tallying 16 kills on the night, the outside hitter hit .414 on 29 attacks. Sullivan knew the stakes of the matchup, and said she made sure she executed to help her team to the victory.

“We want to get to the conference tournament and we want to get second place,” Sullivan said. “And being tied with them, that was a lot of fuel for us. They’re a really good team so it was just a lot of motivation to come out tonight.”

Kohan knew coming in to the match Thursday night that she would be able to count on Sullivan.

“She’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached,” Kohan said. “She’s also somebody that in the biggest moments plays the best volleyball.”

Sullivan may have been the star, but it became evident as the match progressed that every member of the squad showed up intending to walk away with the playoffs clinched. Naeemah Weathers recorded 10 kills on .500 hitting, Emery Herman tallied 47 assists, and Anna Porter racked up 3 service aces.

The Rams improved to a 2-0 record over the Lobos on the season, sweeping them in both contests. Kohan praised her team’s defensive execution to keep the offensive might of UNM at bay.

Ad

“I’m really proud of our blocking,” Kohan said. “That was something all week coming into (face) New Mexico that we knew we had to contain their two best hitters and I think (Uxue Guereca) hit zero. To be able to put up the correct blocks, to not only stuff the seven and a half of them, but also funnel them to the right places so the floor defense could get some nice digs, I think is really awesome because those two kids over there are really talented.”

Fighting to give their offense as much of a chance as possible, CSU’s defense certainly stepped up to the task. Porter and Kate Yoshimoto racked up 10 and six digs respectively, and the team tallied seven and a half total blocks, with Karina Leber recording five of them.

For Sullivan and the Rams, great team defense was the focal point coming into the match.

“Defense is something that we’ve been stressing a lot this week, especially blocking and floor defense,” Sullivan said. “(The team) just came out and scrapped it up a lot, especially in the third set. I know Anna had some key digs in (those) last couple (of) points, so they just played really well.”

In a season that has seen the team lose multiple matches after leading 2-0, the Rams knew they needed to execute in the third set.

Execute they did. CSU saw a marked improvement in their hitting in the third set, hitting .486, much higher than the .242 and .205 of previous two sets. Weathers said when they entered the final set of the match, they knew they had to be on the top of their game.

“Whenever we go for our break between the second and third set, we go out into the hallway and we talk to each other,” Weathers said. “One of the things that we said is that we’ve sat in this exact same position and you know, we’ve had outcomes that we haven’t really wanted. … So we went out there and we were like ‘Okay, when we come in, we have to put our pedal to the metal and not let up at any point.’ That was definitely our mentality.”

The Rams will stay at home for their final game of the regular season against Air Force at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Moby Arena.

Will Engle can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University Outside Hitter Kennedy Stanford (17) spikes the ball during the volleyball game against Stanford University Aug. 26.
Kennedy Stanford etches her name into record books
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Justin Marshall: A complete football player in the making
Colorado State Universitys Justin Marshall (29) runs the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Rams football looks to keep the ball rolling against Nevada
Colorado State University No. 16 Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi prepares to throw the ball down the field at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University Nov. 12. CSU won 22-19.
Explosive freshman debut leads Rams football to victory
Dante Wright (22) gets hit by a defender after making a reception during Colorado State Universitys game against San Diego State University Oct. 5, 2019. CSU fell to SDSU 24-10.
1 week at a time: Rams football seeks victory against SDSU
Guard Jalen Lake (15) shoots a three pointer over a defender at the University of Colorado Boulder basketball game
New season, new role: Jalen Lake embraces team-first mentality
More in Homepage
Reflecting on LSCs history as renovations conclude
Reflecting on LSC's history as renovations conclude
A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag at the Die-In at Woodward protest.
Gallery: Woodward Protest
After Colorado State University President Amy Parsons asked a question to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Gov. Polis answered Nov 15.
‘Disagree Better’ discusses political differences in higher education
McKenna Hofschild carries the ball into CSUs side of the court during the CSU vs UNH basketball game on Nov. 15. (CSU won 67-45)
Stalwart defense propels Rams to victory over UNH
Turkey pardoned of liability for post-feast laziness
Turkey pardoned of liability for post-feast laziness
Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a flat-out letdown
'Five Nights at Freddy’s' movie is a flat-out letdown
More in NCAA
Women dressed in white athletic jerseys wrap their arms around one another as they celebrate their victory on the court.
Women's basketball transfer Sanna Ström finds home in FoCo
Colorado State University number 10, Nique Clifford, makes a basket at the Mens basketball season opener against Louisiana Tech, CSU won 81-73.
CSU men's basketball rises to occasion, remains perfect in Greeley
Isaiah Stevens (4) and Nique Clifford (10) take the ball down court Nov. 10. Stevens broke a Colorado State University assist record for the fourth time with 14 assists in the game.
CSU men's basketball puts on passing clinic en route to record-breaking win
McKenna Hofschild (4) ends the season opener at home with a total of 24 points, five assists, one steal and one block against the Le Moyne Dolphins Nov. 8.
1st points and Powerade: CSU women's basketball wins over Alabama A&M
Shannon OHair mends the CSU football teams jerseys from last weekends game Nov. 6.
Unsung heroes: Football equipment room keeps Rams shipshape
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Steven dribbles the ball down the court at the mens basketball season-opener against Louisiana Tech Nov. 6. CSU won 81-73.
Late 2nd-half run propels CSU men's basketball to season-opener victory


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *