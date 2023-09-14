Today's top stories
CSU soccer historic win streak comes to end after loss to Utah Tech

Ben Fairly, Sports Reporter
September 15, 2023
Collegian | Ava Kerzic

Thursday’s weather report did not come kindly to the Colorado State soccer squad and their matchup against the Utah Tech Trailblazers as the rain delayed their game for about an hour. Thankfully, Mother Nature settled down and allowed CSU to attempt to continue their five-game win streak — their best start to a season ever.

In the first half, the Rams kept possession offensively through the majority of the first 10 minutes.

Within the 16-minute mark, the Trailblazers entered the Rams’ territory and put pressure on CSU’s defense. This led to Utah Tech creating a shot and finding a deflection that ended up entering the Ram’s goal just over Shayna Ross’s fingers.

Thirty seconds after their first goal, the Trailblazers kept putting the pressure on the Rams and found a fast break, allowing them to connect on their second goal in the back corner of the Rams’ goal.

From there, the Rams struggled to create shots and find momentum in the first half. At around 30 minutes, Olivia Fout got CSU back in the game with a low-center goal, connecting on her fifth goal of the season.

“(Olivia) sizes up her defender, and she’s doing a great job of not being predictable,” said head coach Keeley Hagen. “It’s hard to defend (her) when you can go inside and go outside and get corner kicks. So just proud of how she’s really been attacking the opponent and putting the ball on frame.”

The remainder of the first half went back and forth between the two teams as both squads showed excellent protection of the ball on defense.

The Rams started aggressive on the ball at the start of the second half. Avery Vander Ven kept the ball moving for CSU and put up a great shot on goal but unfortunately missed by a hair.

Luckily for the Rams, Hale Otto connected with Fout for a game-tying goal in the back of the Trailblazer’s net in the 49th minute. With it being tied up and Fout on fire, CSU continued to dominate on offense by generating shots.

However, Utah Tech’s defense kept the Rams in check. From there, the second half was a defensive battle. Each team contended with their opponent’s offense, and both the Trailblazers and the Rams struggled to find a shot and take the lead. Time was starting to tick.

In the 69th minute, Fout made an insane play to link on a head-butted goal that would have given the Rams the lead. However, the goal was overturned as she was called offside. Rams fans most certainly did not agree with the call, and it was a game-defining call.

After that, Mia Casey and Liv Stutzman were able to find shots but were blocked by Utah Tech’s defense. Approaching the final minutes of the match, both teams showed resilience on defense, not going down without a fight.

Within the final minute, Utah Tech was able to connect and score to take the lead late into the game. It was only their second shot on goal in the second half and only their fifth of the game.

“You can have the ball, you can get more shots than a team, you can get more corner kicks than the other team and you can come away with a loss,” Hagen said. “I think that’s kind of the part of the game that stinks.”

The Rams tried to make a late comeback but didn’t have enough time to find a shot. Utah Tech defeated the CSU 3-2, handing them their first loss of the season.

CSU will look to bounce back Sunday, Sept. 17 as they take on the Utah Utes at 1 p.m.

Reach Ben Fairly at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @benjaminfairly.
