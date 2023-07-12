Inside the CSU football transfer portal

Colorado State University football is coming off of what many would consider a disappointing season. It took the team five weeks to notch its first win, and the “air raid” offense that many were excited to see didn’t live up to expectations. However, head coach Jay Norvell has had an excellent offseason recruiting a lot of talent to commit and bolster CSU’s depth, giving fans something to be excited about this upcoming season. Below is a list of all of his nonfreshman additions to the team.

Kaden Stewart is a 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound linebacker who transferred from Colorado Mesa University, announcing his decision May 23. Stewart played in 10 games for CMU last season, totaling 44 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. To end his 2022 season, Stewart forced a fumble and then recovered it for a touchdown against New Mexico Highlands University.

Jordan Noyes is a 5-foot-10-inch, 196-pound kicker who transferred from the University of Utah, announcing his decision May 11. Of Noyes’ eight field goal attempts last season, he made six, with a season long of 43 yards. Noyes also had a perfect 34/34 on his PATs.

Dylan Goffney is a 6-foot, 215-pound wide receiver who transferred from Southern Methodist University, announcing his decision May 10. Goffney brings explosiveness and big play ability, which he showcased last season, playing in 12 games last season and averaging 20.5 yards per reception. According to 247Sports, Goffney was a three-star prospect as well as a three-star transfer.

Tony Pierce Jr. is a 6-foot-1-inch, 250-pound defensive lineman who transferred from North Dakota State University, announcing his decision May 9. Pierce had two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his 13 starts last season. Pierce was ranked as a two-star prospect but a zero-star transfer by 247Sports.

Tramayne Mejia-Paster is a 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound inside linebacker who transferred from the University of California, Berkely. He announced his decision May 7. Paster had a limited role at Cal, playing in only eight games last season and notching only one tackle throughout the season. He will have an opportunity at CSU to carve out a more consistent role on the field. Paster was listed as a three-star prospect but a zero-star transfer by 247Sports.

Kobe Johnson is a 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pound running back who transferred from North Dakota State University, announcing his decision May 2. Johnson had a breakout season last year, rushing for 961 yards on just 129 carries and averaging over seven yards per carry. Johnson also added a career-high nine touchdowns last season. His season high in total rushing came against the University of Montana, when he ran for 206 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns came when he broke off two 70-plus yard runs. Johnson will likely complete a tandem with returning running back Avery Morrow, who led the team in rushing last season.

Dom Jones is a 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound defensive back who transferred from North Dakota State University, announcing his decision April 30. Jones played in 15 games last season, notching two pass breakups and no interceptions. Jones’ size should help the secondary, which is projected to be one of CSU’s biggest strength this upcoming season.

Bobby Lawrence is a big addition to CSU’s offensive line, not just in his size, but also his abilities. Lawrence towers in at 6 feet, 9 inches and 330 pounds, and he transferred from the University of Missouri, announcing his decision April 25. Lawrence was a key rotational player for the Tigers. Nothing can derail an offense like having a bad offensive line, and Lawrence should help prevent that. Lawrence was a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.

Ethen Erickson is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 275 pounds and is not currently assigned a position on CSU’s roster. He transferred from Chaffey College, announcing his decision Feb. 1. Erickson played offensive line at Chaffey College, where he appeared in eight games.

Jakob Belton is a 6-foot-7-inch, 290-pound offensive lineman who transferred from Long Beach City College, announcing his decision Feb. 1. Belton played nine total games for Long Beach. Belton has a three-star junior college rating, according to 247Sports.

Cameron Jackson is a 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound offensive lineman who transferred from the College of DuPage, announcing his decision Feb. 1. Jackson also has a three-star rating by 247Sports. Jackson started in all 11 of his career games, and according to DuPage’s profile on Jackson, he played a pivotal role in DuPage leading the nation in offense.

Matthew Thomas is a 6-foot-3-inch, 271-pound defensive lineman who transferred from the University of Rhode Island, announcing his decision Jan. 10. Thomas played for three years at URI, logging career highs last season in sacks (3.5) and tackles (29). Thomas brings size to a team that was near the worst in the Mountain West Conference for rushing defense last season. Thomas was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Saveyon Henderson is a 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pound right tackle who transferred from Lane College, announcing his decision Dec. 21. Henderson will be a part of CSU’s revamped offensive line, a unit that had their struggles last season. Henderson has started all 20 of his career games. Henderson was ranked as a two-star prospect by 247Sports.

Ron Hardge III is a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back who transferred from Oregon State University, announcing his decision Dec. 21. Hardge played one season at Oregon State, posting 20 total tackles and two passes defensed. Hardge was ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Oliver Jervis is a 6-foot-5-inch, 305-pound offensive lineman who transferred from Monmouth University, announcing his decision Dec. 21. He started in 10 games last season on a team that led the Colonial Athletic Conference in total offense.

Dallin Holker is a 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound tight end who transferred from Brigham Young University, announcing his decision Dec. 21. Holker was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports. He had a career-high in receptions (19) and yards (235) his freshman year. Holker has scored three touchdowns in his career.

Tyrell Grayson Jr. is a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back who transferred from Utah Tech University, announcing his decision Dec. 20. Grayson joins a unit that was toward the top of the Mountain West in passing defense. Grayson had one interception last season, which was a pick six, and six passes defensed.

Ashton Wolff is a 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound kicker who transferred from Central Washington University, announcing his decision Dec. 20. Wolff was a two-star prospect out of high school and was ranked the 22nd kicker in the nation, according to 247Sports. In his lone season at CWU, he had a field goal percentage of 66.67%, with his longest kick being 42 yards. There are currently three kickers on the CSU roster.

Vince Brown II is a 6-foot-7-inch, 235-pound tight end who transferred from the College of DuPage, announcing his decision Dec. 13. Brown played wide receiver in high school and at DuPage but is listed as a tight end on CSU’s roster. Brown is listed with a three-star juco rating by 247Sports. In his two seasons at DuPage, Brown played in seven total games, catching eight passes for 72 yards. Brown has no career touchdowns.

Dominic Morris is a 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound defensive back who transferred from Furman University, announcing his decision Dec. 12. Morris helps bolster the CSU secondary, which had a good season last year. Morris had a career year last season, with two interceptions and seven passes defensed. Morris was ranked as a two-star prospect by 247Sports.

Drew Moss is a 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound offensive lineman who transferred from Lamar University, announcing his decision Dec. 8. Moss has started in all of his 22 career games and played right tackle in those games.

