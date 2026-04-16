Szostak: U.S. nutrition is more corporate than we think

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When you think of the United States’ food environment, I can bet your mind doesn’t gravitate toward top-tier nutrition standards. In fact, you’re probably closer to thinking about detrimental eating habits or a lack of substantial options in dining halls, all grounded in a capitalistic fast food empire.

That is a fantasy in comparison to the reality we face.

As of 2019, the United States ranked poorly in global recommended nutrition standards. On average, Americans consumed less than half of the daily recommended fruits and vegetables, about a sixth of the recommended intake of whole grains and an average of 35.7 grams of red meat — a whopping 155% more than recommended by leading nutritionists.

The U.S. is far from a successful reputation in setting and upholding nutrition standards, but it’s a much more sinister story than that.

Behind the scenes, it’s a deadly but successful financial scheme. There are no incentives for the United States to make healthier alternatives more accessible and affordable. In fact, with the fast food empire of the world in our streets, studies show that about a third of adults 20 and older in the U.S consume fast food per day. Of course, this doesn’t represent the quality of every meal consumed by Americans, but when we combine this understanding with the fact that more than 50% of the food consumed in the U.S is currently ultra-processed, consumer health becomes the concern.

The grave fact is that these ultra-processed foods, especially processed meats that qualify as group 1 carcinogens by the World Health Organization, have been linked to increasing overall cancer risk, per recent studies.

Ultra-processed foods are at the forefront. While fruits and vegetables are within access, they’re overpriced to the extent that consumers become incentivized to purchase less nutrient-dense selections when it comes to meals and snacks.

But maintaining health is crucial when it rests in the hands of a bought-out system.

Our food industry and nutrition research studies are often funded by food corporations like PepsiCo or Nestlé. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics — the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, which conducts research and lobbies for nutritional standards within the U.S. — unfortunately stands as proof of this misconduct. As of 2022, some of their top financial contributors include PepsiCo, General Mills, Nestlé and more.

Putting the love for Diet Pepsi and Cocoa Puffs aside, witnessing these corporations in the headlines and reading the studies behind their products reveals that they’re far from our elixir of youth or health. But why do they invest in research that most likely shows negative effects?

The answer is control. This issue is now present within our own dietary guidelines, with seven of the nine authors of the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans receiving financial or other compensation from major corporations. Furthermore, companies like Coca Cola and Mars have also somewhat transparently shown their involvement in research, which has intentionally skewed research in favor of food industry interests, according to 2018 investigative studies.

The list of companies and connections goes on, even if we’re not cognizant of them due to a lack of transparency. I believe this financial meddling results in a lack of exploration and demand to take action in the field.

It’s not a pretty story, but it’s one that we should understand as victims of this cycle. So the next time you enter the dining halls or your local supermarket, look around at your options — you’ll start to see these connections yourself.