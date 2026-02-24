Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Miller: The Washington Post’s cuts are indicative of larger issues

Aubree Miller, Life and Culture Editor
February 24, 2026
Collegian | Asiye Uctuk
Art of several news papers. The one in the middle reads “Seek truth and report it.”

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Newspapers have been struggling in the last two decades, both online and offline, and this is no secret. As The Local News Initiative at Northwestern University stated in a 2025 report, “There has been a net loss of over 3,400 papers since 2005.”

The recent gutting of staff at The Washington Post is a symptom of a much larger issue facing the news industry. The commercialization of news and prioritization of profit are fundamentally antithetical to the purpose of news and its role as a resource for the people. What will this do to the legacy of a once-local paper that reported on the Pentagon Papers and made national headlines? What damage has Jeff Bezos’ acquisition of The Post done for its staff and readers, and what will come after?

The loss of local media is detrimental to communities and the nation as a whole; journalism is meant to serve the people and our democracy, not the pockets of people who already have more money than most Americans combined. The Post is no exception, and its staff cuts will likely ripple throughout American media in both small and large ways.

The Post was once an example of the power of quality journalism and the rights of the American people to be informed. Democracy will die in darkness, and The Post’s ethos may no longer ring true if it only seeks profit and political gain.

Money is not supposed to be the ultimate goal, in the media or otherwise. Quality, reliable and trustworthy information is supposed to be the point. We’ve lost the plot, so to speak, on what journalism is and who it is for. We’ve also somewhat lost sight of the education and training that goes into being a journalist. With social media and an iPhone, anyone can be labeled a journalist, regardless of whether or not they do the job right. 

“It is easy to slip into hopelessness for the modern news industry and whatever future the industry carries, but that would be a disservice to the work journalists have been doing for years and will continue to do.”

The shutout and dispensability of journalists will continue to create issues that harm communities and their residents at national, state and local levels. How can local journalism be expected to thrive when The Washington Post is struggling? How can The Washington Post even be struggling when its owner has a net worth of nearly $220 billion?

Corporate greed has killed The Post and many other smaller news outlets along the way. Fort Collins’ local paper, The Coloradoan, is owned by Gannett, which operates hundreds of daily and weekly newspapers across the U.S., including USA Today. Fort Collins used to have over 10 local newspapers, according to Fort Collins History Connection, and now has three, including The Rocky Mountain Collegian.

We’re a nonprofit organization, and that’s a great start. However, residents of Fort Collins would benefit from a wider variety of news sources and that, unfortunately, takes money. Money that, as evidenced by Bezos’s recent cuts of The Post, is not considered worth spending on serving the public and communities through journalism.

Ruth Marcus of The New Yorker argued that Jeff Bezos killed The Post; other lesser-known owners of lesser-known papers will do the same thing, like they have been doing for years. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Nonprofit news outlets like The Colorado Sun, ProPublica, Boulder Reporting Lab, 19th News and many more are becoming increasingly more prolific and valuable to their local communities, according to the Institute for Nonprofit News index. They are filling gaps, especially at the local level, and can continue to do so with even greater support. 

It is easy to slip into hopelessness for the modern news industry and whatever future the industry carries, but that would be a disservice to the work journalists have been doing for years and will continue to do. From Ida B. Wells to Bob Woodward, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, journalists have consistently sought accountability from those in power and strived toward an informed public. It may look different in the digital age, but the mission of the news industry must remain. So please — support local media, talk to a journalist and remember that money doesn’t magically fix everything.

Reach Aubree Miller at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Weishaar: Fatphobia, dieting is rooted in misogyny
Weishaar: Fatphobia, dieting is rooted in misogyny
Collegian File Illustration
Elders: Animals winning academy awards raises an ethical debate
Image of the words "Collegian Columnist" placed in front of a building.
Weishaar: 2026 Super Bowl ads were atrocious
More in Homepage
Science behind the spark: How psychology drives attraction
Science behind the spark: How psychology drives attraction
Colorado State University superfan Alex "Ram Man" Kristoff gets ready to cheer on the Rams before the men's basketball game against the University of Colorado Boulder Dec. 6, 2025. CSU won 91-86 with 8,083 fans in attendance.
CSU's biggest sports fan: How 'Ram Man' leaves his mark
Associated Students of Colorado State University President Jakye Nunley welcomes guests to a Free Speech Forum Jan. 29. The forum was organized for student leaders to engage with university legal experts on matters surrounding student expression.
Legislative Strategic Advisory Board represents student body interests in state legislation
More in Opinion
[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a "Freedom for Palestine Protest" on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
LTTE: By inviting genocide profiteers to campus, CSU chooses profit over social justice
Seymour: Habitual cussing is unnecessary, unprofessional
Seymour: Habitual cussing is unnecessary, unprofessional
An image of "Wuthering Rights," Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, wearing headphones.
Studdert: Ethel Cain should have scored 'Wuthering Heights'
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, Life & Culture Editor
Aubree Miller is incredibly excited to become the life and culture editor of The Collegian, especially considering the honor of being the third editor to ever do so. They are incredibly honored to cover the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and bring light and levity to an often hectic news cycle. Community is what has made The Collegian Miller’s home at CSU, and they hope to be able to provide that same community, joy and light with its readers. Miller is in their third year pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media communication, along with two minors in women and gender studies and ethnic studies. They started at The Collegian as a reporter for the life and culture, arts and entertainment and news desks, later spending their sophomore year as news editor. Miller recently spent a summer in Washington, D.C., as an intern for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, where they helped organize a national convention and worked alongside some of the top journalists in the nation.  As the incoming president of CSU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, a member of the First Generation JMC group and a student organizer of CSU’s NLGJA chapter, they are dedicated to uplifting student journalism wherever possible, as well as the CSU and Fort Collins communities as a whole. Outside of journalism, they are involved with the Academic Advancement Center as well as CSU’s Fostering Success Program as a peer mentor. Whether it be an event thrown by a Cultural Resource Center or a new small business in town, the life and culture desk covers and encompasses just that: the life, joy, light and culture that make Fort Collins and CSU the incredible places they are. With an interest in investigative reporting and uplifting the stories of marginalized communities, Miller is invested in making the world a better place — no matter how small or large. Miller is from Aurora, Colorado, as well as Superior, Wisconsin, and enjoys scouring eBay for vintage Coach bags, reading, crocheting, hunting for the best vanilla ice cream and taking photos of their cat.