Seymour: Resolutions wrongfully push personal reinvention

From the end of December to the middle of January, everyone asks the same question: “What are your New Year’s resolutions?” It may not seem like a weighted question, but Merriam-Webster defines a resolution as “the act of finding an answer or solution to a conflict, problem, etc.” So we’re essentially asking ourselves, “Which pieces of me are broken, and how can I fix them this year?”

Instead of jumping into the new year excited about a fresh mindset and the perseverance to stay motivated, thinking about resolutions sets you up for failure. If you enter this new year — a new beginning — thinking you need to change everything about yourself, you will never feel confident enough to succeed.

​Confidence builds motivation. By taking things one step at a time, you slowly begin to grow your confidence and admire pieces of yourself you may have dismissed before. But if you decide that you’re going to give your life a makeover because a number in the decade increased, it’s not going to work out.

​It’s like trying to put on mascara, blush, foundation, lip gloss and concealer all at the same time. It’s OK to wear them altogether, but you simply cannot apply them all at once. They each take time to perfect and look great when applied correctly.

​It’s better to think of resolutions as goals, which are good to set for the new year but require consistency as the year continues. The key is to make them realistic. Don’t work out for 30 minutes each day, drink 125 ounces of water, walk 10,000 steps and only eat whole foods. This sets you up for failure; If you don’t achieve these goals every day, you could end up feeling like you cheated yourself. Once you’re out of a routine, there’s no going back.

Instead, make the goals broad: move your body more, spend more time outside, drink more water and eat less junk food. This way, you aren’t making a major lifestyle shift, yet you’re still able to improve your well-being.

​It’s great to consider ways to improve yourself, but never forget the old versions. Every piece of who you are has gotten you to this point. If you try to erase your past, then you won’t be the truest, most authentic version of yourself, so don’t feel the need to wipe your slate completely. Frankly, that’s both impossible and boring. No one wants to get to know you again; they already love you.

So don’t try to restart your life every new year. You are repeatedly running away from growth, which you’ll never experience unless you get to know every nook and cranny of yourself. And once you begin accepting who you are, you will find life to be a lot more beautiful. Each moment will feel freer, and your body will be ready to face each day, flipping an active switch in your mind.

​Reflection is a major part of goal setting. Don’t sit down and open social media to search for your New Year’s resolution; you need to find them yourself. Take some time and reflect on the past year, making a mental plan on how you want to adjust — not completely alter — your lifestyle.

​Thinking this way will allow you to lead a better life. No more “new year, new me” bullshit. You don’t get a blank canvas each year; you get the same canvas, and your job is to add the little touches to your painting.

