Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Souza: If you care about AI, fund public media

Emma Souza, Collegian Columnist
December 11, 2025
Collegian | Kaylee Madson

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Disclaimer: A version of this article was previously published in the Minnesota Star Tribune in September 2025. 

As I review my younger sister’s college application essay for grammar, syntax and the occasional synonym change, she tells me it’s been flagged as 40% AI-generated.

“Well, is it?” I ask her. With a defeated shrug, she says that while ChatGPT served as her part-time creative consultant for idea generation, the essay itself was written entirely in her own words. It most certainly wasn’t 40% AI.

Although her affinity for the em dash may suggest something else to the skeptical admissions officer, I know my sister; she would never share a private story about her life written by someone who hasn’t lived it, let alone written by a machine unable to live.

The concurrent rise of AI as a writing tool, combined with my sister’s high school graduation, presents a unique problem I never faced when applying to college: the struggle to prove authenticity.

Prior to the availability of AI tools, college essays were predominantly assumed to be genuine. They tasked students with writing about lived experiences unique to them; there was little room for fabrication when the students had to think and write for themselves.

Demanding that the author write about personal experiences allows critical thinking to flourish. AI usage, on the other hand, has been proven to whittle it away.

But now that nearly half of Gen Z uses AI weekly, high school graduates must fight to prove to college admissions officers that those 650 words are genuinely their own. Ingenuity becomes something that is not assumed, but must be proven.

As a student journalist, I’m deeply worried about AI. While my sister detests its use — a characteristic I’ve likely instilled in her — I know that not all students, even those my age, feel similarly. It’s hard to describe the disheartenment of graduating with a degree plagued by the rise of artificial intelligence, especially one where idea generation and writing — two of generative AI’s biggest skills — are at the forefront of what I do daily.

But also from a journalist’s standpoint, no matter how much AI’s increasing popularity affects me, the consistent defunding of public media hurts me even more.

“I fear for the decades to come, when the ingenuity taught by public media won’t be there to make us care about the use of generative AI.”

I see it this way: AI is a new, developing tool that, while incredibly harmful to many career fields, can be harnessed effectively and powerfully if used responsibly and with appropriate controls. The defunding of public media, however, is a calculated decision to dismantle an institutional, educational and cultural tool that’s connected millions of people for decades. Its attackers deliberately aim to widen the knowledge gap between the elite and the underserved groups who more commonly rely on public media for information — media that’s been proven to produce more substantial and diverse content than commercial media.

Public media is what taught us to hate AI. Our desire for sincerity comes from the very same people who taught us every lesson we’ve known and practiced since learning how to speak: Be kind to others, stay curious, empathy matters, teamwork gets the job done, sharing is caring, imagination solves problems and every other aphorism that makes us human — especially the aphorism “Just be yourself.”

How is it that we can unite across the political aisle to condemn AI, but funding the institution that taught us the importance of being genuine is considered a partisan issue? If politicians truly cared about autonomy, expression and ingenuity as they claim, the defunding of PBS would be a much more mainstream issue. After all, if public media collapses, journalists are not the only ones dealing with the aftermath.

If children grow up using artificial intelligence, they will learn technical, academic shortcuts. There is little we can do to prevent that fully. But if children grow up with artificial intelligence concurrent with public media, they will grow up learning that there is no shortcut to empathy, compassion and truly being yourself.

So while my sister continues to complete her college applications with a disdain for artificial intelligence, I fear for the decades to come, when the ingenuity taught by public media won’t be there to make us care about the use of generative AI.

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

Emma Souza
Emma Souza, Opinion Editor
Entering her third year at The Collegian and her first as opinion editor, Emma Souza is eager to continue building a platform where every opinion can flourish. Souza has a passion for storytelling of all kinds, reflected in her journalism and media communication major and her minor in creative writing. Perhaps her biggest passion, however, is sharing unsolicited opinions — a joy that her anxious first-year self never would have imagined publicly indulging in but nonetheless publishing weekly in print. Though she initially joined The Collegian to improve her satire chops, Souza quickly found herself gravitating toward columns about campus, statewide and nationwide issues. While she still writes the occasional Seriously — The Collegian‘s satire column — Souza mostly utilizes her platform to highlight a multitude of pressing issues and fresh perspectives around campus. Originally from Minneapolis, Souza enjoys trying new restaurants, curating playlists, thrifting and picnicking in her free time. She constantly frequents coffee shops, parks and local gems in hopes of finding the next story to tell. This year, Souza encourages writers to use their platform to spark meaningful dialogue and cultivate new narratives around the Colorado State University campus. Souza believes that promoting diverse opinions is key to a strong newspaper and an even stronger sense of empathy. She is excited to foster an environment within the opinion desk where every voice can thrive.