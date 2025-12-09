Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Lesh: AI regulation raises ethical, environmental debate

Maci Lesh, Collegian Columnist
December 9, 2025
Collegian | Alli Adams
Graphic of a phone and a contract shaking hands.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

We can’t put this genie back in the bottle.

Artificial intelligence isn’t going away. The technology exists now, and everyone knows. Even if one country limits its use, another won’t. So the question isn’t whether AI will be part of our future; it’s whether we will use it to make a future worth living in.

Meanwhile, our world burns. Fire seasons stretch longer each year, coastlines sink and storms intensify. We say “the future is here,” yet we ignore that this future is dangerous.

Despite creating a tool smart enough to help us survive, we ask AI what to pack for vacation or for opinions on our outfit’s “vibes.” We ask it questions we could Google and, sometimes, questions we could answer ourselves if we paused to think. According to OpenAI, 73% of all AI conversations are for nonwork use as of June. This isn’t necessarily laziness; convenience is the default setting of technology, but it limits priorities to a narrow worldview. 

AI can help detect cancer, potentially generate protein binders — leading to cures we’ve chased for decades — and analyze natural disasters to help scientists understand the changing climate. This is not hypothetical; if applied properly, AI could help humanity survive.

But harnessing AI isn’t just about technical capability; it’s about values, which complicates the debate. In America, a capitalist democracy built on individual freedom, restricting access to AI goes against our nation’s principles. Our culture equates freedom with progress; that’s how we innovate. Around the world, governments ask similar questions: Who gets to use intelligence that no longer requires a human mind?

“The paradox is clear: If we govern AI with our values, we might not survive. If we govern AI with our survival, we might lose our values.”

Some argue that the solution is to consolidate AI’s power, reserving its highest capabilities for scientific research, environmental intervention and government planning. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development highlighted that AI’s growing energy consumption contributes significantly to carbon emissions, water use and overall environmental impact, suggesting that prioritizing high‑impact tasks is necessary for sustainability. Why waste supercomputing energy on writing grocery lists when that same computer could stop droughts or deploy resources in disasters?

As AI systems become cheaper and more energy‑efficient, recent research shows that overall energy consumption can increase. What looks like a “green” AI shift can be undone by scale: more users and more data centers. If we don’t curb usage and realign incentives, “sustainable AI” could remain a myth.

On paper, it sounds simple: Limit AI to where it matters most. But who decides what matters? Who determines which uses benefit humanity and which are trivial? Though centralized control may improve efficiency, it collides with values that define America. Removing technology from the public sector due to misalignment around “correct” usage is not a solution. Even defining important usage gets messy: Should we prioritize curing cancer or slowing climate change? Whose emergency comes first?

The uncomfortable truth remains: Unrestricted access means unrestricted waste. Data centers worldwide increasingly consume electricity as AI workloads expand, and generative‑AI operations require substantially more power than typical computing tasks. Every frivolous prompt is a tiny contribution to the crisis we expect technology to fix. Data centers don’t run on optimism. If our ideals accelerate the crisis, can we still defend them?

We love to pretend democracy is inherently sustainable, assuming it must be correct because it feels moral. But sustainability doesn’t care about moral satisfaction. Survival is about resource allocation, collaboration and sometimes restriction. In some countries, alignment can be forced. If a government decides every watt of computing should fight climate change, resistance isn’t an option. But if our government tried that, would we comply for the sake of survival, or would we insist on the freedoms that define us — our rights, autonomy, and ability to speak, act and choose — even at risk to the planet?

The paradox is clear: If we govern AI with our values, we might not survive. If we govern AI with our survival, we might lose our values.

Perhaps there is a middle ground. Maybe the answer isn’t banning public AI, but educating the public. Not restricting access, but redefining the purpose. Widespread technology requires widespread literacy, but will people listen? Do they care? And if we have to force awareness, is it morally correct? These are the questions that education alone cannot answer.

AI is not inherently good or evil, but it is a reflection of us. It magnifies what we ask of it. Right now, we ask very little, treating it like a personal errand assistant.

The future will be written by the choices we make today. AI could help us live longer, cure diseases and stabilize our planet, or it could choose our outfits. The difference is in whether we are brave enough to take our own survival seriously.

Reach Maci Lesh at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Weishaar: Art makes us human; AI cannot replace that
Weishaar: Art makes us human; AI cannot replace that
Seymour: Avoid holiday gift overconsumption
Seymour: Avoid holiday gift overconsumption
Image of the words "Collegian Columnist" placed in front of a building.
Studdert: Fort Collins has more to offer than bar culture
More in Homepage
Senior guard Lexus Bargesser (3) dribbles the ball against an opponent in Colorado State University's game against Southern Utah in Moby Arena Dec. 7. CSU won 70-47.
CSU women’s basketball does not fall for trap game, bounces back against Southern Utah
horoscopes
Horoscopes Dec. 8-14
Is AI taking jobs from college graduates? Here's what to know
Is AI taking jobs from college graduates? Here's what to know
More in Opinion
Illustration of a woman juggling textbooks, a bowl, and a basketball in her hands while standing on a ball.
Lesh: Passion specialization is essential for growth
Weishaar: Colleen Hoover romanticizes abuse
Weishaar: Colleen Hoover romanticizes abuse
Seymour: Your 'twin friendships' hold you back
Seymour: Your 'twin friendships' hold you back
About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.