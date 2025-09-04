Seymour: Students shouldn’t work until their second year

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

The first year of college is filled with a range of emotions: excitement about starting a new chapter of your life, sadness at saying goodbye to loved ones and nerves about living in a new area.

Fully adjusting to the idea of college takes time. From the beginning, you are thrown into dorm life, where you have to transition from your comfortable, familiar home to a dorm that is one step above a broom closet; there are a 100 new pieces of your life to comprehend.

As you adjust to your living and social situations, you also have to juggle the academic puzzle of making sure you enjoy your major, consider a minor but then also stay on top of all your schoolwork. Even if you’re uncertain about what you’re studying, you need to prioritize your assignments because many people can’t afford to retake a class.

With that being said, there is one big stressor that consumes us all: money.

The first year of college is all about managing finances. First, it encourages you to spend a bunch of money, and then you realize that you need to start saving.

You might be planning on getting a job your first year, but I advise you not to. Wait until your second year to get a job.

You don’t need to spend a bunch of money your first year if you are smart about it — just be cautious about what you buy. Everything you need to spend money on is located right on Colorado State University’s campus. You can purchase RamCash each semester to buy snacks at Durrell Center, Ram’s Horn Dining Center and other marketplaces scattered across campus.

You will work for the rest of your life. Your first year is the time to let loose and make the most of every second.

Working your first year is also illogical because unless you bring a car, you’ll struggle getting to and from your workplace. Navigating the bus can be overwhelming, and there is always a chance of the bus running late, and then you’re late to your shift.

Obviously, some people have bills to pay and, therefore, must be constantly employed. But if you’re just looking to get a job to fill your free time and earn some pocket money, wait until your second year.

Alternatively, work the summer before coming to college and build up some solid savings. That way, when you want to get a pumpkin spice latte or go see a new movie, you already have the money saved up.

As I mentioned before, your first year of college is all about adjusting. It’s a major change that takes some serious time to get used to, and you really have to challenge yourself to make the most of your time here and see what does and doesn’t work. Give yourself the time to discover who you are.

In the future, you will likely prefer the memories you made during your first year over the money. Spend any free time exploring Greek life, different clubs or intramural sports.

You will work for the rest of your life. Your first year is the time to let loose and make the most of every second. Save up enough money to keep you afloat for the year, and that way, you can do whatever you want with your free time.

Besides, you might even blow through any money you make buying pointless Halloween costumes and ice cream. Wait until your second year, once you are a little more established — and financially responsible — to nail down a job.

Reach Charlotte Seymour at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.