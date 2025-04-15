Aigner: From the outside, looking in at American politics

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

I was born in Colorado. There aren’t many places in the world I’d rather be from, and I’m proud to be an American. Growing up, I sang “America the Beautiful,” performed the national anthem on a recorder in elementary school and even led the Pledge of Allegiance a few times in high school. Today, even though I love my country, I am so scared for the people who live here.

This semester, I’m studying abroad in Adelaide, Australia. It’s so similar to back home, with a few differences — worse Mexican food, better Asian food and cheaper health care.

In Australia, government-run medicare covers health care costs for most people, but I have private insurance due to my visa. Insurance covers whatever the expected cost is, while I cover the rest — the “gap” — out of pocket. At a recent appointment, insurance only covered one-third of the visit. When I went to file a claim, the person helping me actually looked upset that I had to pay as much as I did.

“I’m so sorry,” the insurance representative said. “The gap is so large; next time I hope you find something cheaper.”

But I only paid $30. Without insurance, the same visit would have cost hundreds back home.

Every time someone asks me where I’m from, I’m often met with the follow-up question, “Who did you vote for?”

Before the election, a family member attempted to get me to change my vote by saying that President Donald Trump would “keep me from getting sent off to die in a war. Vote for the candidate that will keep us out of unnecessary wars.” As I type this, President Trump is trying to “get Greenland” — the territory of Denmark, an international ally we’ve had for over 200 years.

I knew that immigration was going to be a big issue, regardless. It’s an issue that I certainly have no solution for and one that I’m unqualified to talk about. However, I was taught that no matter how heinous the crime, people get their day in court to prove their innocence before they are punished. Now people are being deported without any measure of due process to determine their guilt.

If all it takes to be deported to a foreign prison — without a way back — is for ICE to claim you’re not a citizen, then how safe is anyone? An arrest that strikes close to me is the case of Rümeysa Öztürk, a woman whose visa was revoked following an op-ed she wrote for her student paper in support of Palestine. The First Amendment is supposed to protect her, regardless of her views on the conflict.

How do I know that those working at The Collegian or writing editorials wouldn’t be subject retaliation from the government? How do I know that I won’t for this opinion? I think of the case of Larry Flynt, the founder of the “Hustler” magazine. In a film about his life, he said, “If the First Amendment will protect a scumbag like me, then it will protect all of you.”

America has never been perfect. This country has always been deeply flawed and prejudiced. But what made me proud to be an American was that my country was trying to be better. At least I thought so.

I voted for progress for all people, regardless of race, identity or orientation. I voted for women’s rights, trans rights and equality. I want America to be a better place for everyone and a place where we can all breathe freely.

But from the outside looking in, I feel sick. This regression makes me question if I’ll recognize the country I grew up in. Has the dream of betterment for all vanished?

